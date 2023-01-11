Advanced search
    ATM   GG00BD95V148

AFRITIN MINING LIMITED

(ATM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:27:41 2023-01-11 am EST
5.668 GBX   +6.94%
04:32aCORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/10Tin Producer AfriTin Mining Changes Name To Andrada Mining
MT
01/10TRADING UPDATES: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
AfriTin Mining Limited will Change its Name to Andrada Mining Limited

01/11/2023 | 08:00am EST
Effective January 11, 2023, AfriTin Mining Limited will change its name to Andrada Mining Limited.


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11,7 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2023 -7,50 M -9,12 M -9,12 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,69x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 71,3 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Richard Viljoen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hiten Ooka Chief Financial Officer
Glen William Parsons Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Frans van Daalen Chief Operating Officer
Laurence John Robb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRITIN MINING LIMITED-3.64%87
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.66%63 905
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION14.56%55 524
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 721
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.49%11 019
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.07%10 115