AfriTin Mining Limited will Change its Name to Andrada Mining Limited

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Robotics
Education
Luxury
Artificial Intelligence
Financial Data
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Strategic Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Education
Smart City
The Cannabis Industry
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
AfriTin Mining Limited
News
Summary
ATM
GG00BD95V148
AFRITIN MINING LIMITED
(ATM)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
06:27:41 2023-01-11 am EST
5.668
GBX
+6.94%
04:32a
CORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/10
Tin Producer AfriTin Mining Changes Name To Andrada Mining
MT
01/10
TRADING UPDATES: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
AfriTin Mining Limited will Change its Name to Andrada Mining Limited
01/11/2023 | 08:00am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Effective January 11, 2023, AfriTin Mining Limited will change its name to Andrada Mining Limited.
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about AFRITIN MINING LIMITED
04:32a
CORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/10
Tin Producer AfriTin Mining Changes Name To Andrada Mining
MT
01/10
TRADING UPDATES: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
01/05
AfriTin Mining to change name to Andrada Mining
AN
01/05
Afritin Mining : Results of EGM
PU
01/04
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/03
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
AfriTin Mining Limited Provides an Unaudited Quarterly Production Update for the Uis Mi..
CI
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
11,7 M
14,2 M
14,2 M
Net income 2023
-7,50 M
-9,12 M
-9,12 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-8,69x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
71,3 M
86,7 M
86,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
165
Free-Float
68,9%
More Financials
Chart AFRITIN MINING LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRITIN MINING LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
5,30 GBX
Average target price
21,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target
307%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Richard Viljoen
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hiten Ooka
Chief Financial Officer
Glen William Parsons
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Frans van Daalen
Chief Operating Officer
Laurence John Robb
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AFRITIN MINING LIMITED
-3.64%
87
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
17.66%
63 905
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION
14.56%
55 524
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
0.00%
36 721
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
3.49%
11 019
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
1.07%
10 115
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave