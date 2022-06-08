AfroCentric Investment : ACQUISITION OF REMAINING INTEREST IN AFROCENTRIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICES

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1988/000570/06)

The net assets and profits attributable to the Acquisition

Based on AfroCentric's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 (prepared in terms of IFRS), the value of the net assets and net profit before tax that are the subject of the Acquisition were R17 534 000 and R11 636 438 respectively.

Based on AfroCentric's audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June

2021 (prepared in terms of IFRS) the value of the net assets and net profit before tax were R9 151 942 and R8 860 054 respectively. Categorisation of the Acquisition and fairness opinion

As WAD was a material shareholder of AfroCentric, and is an associate of Willem Britz, a director of AfroCentric, the Acquisition constitutes a small related party transaction in terms of the Listings Requirements. Accordingly, the opinion of an independent professional expert (" Independent Expert ") on the fairness of the Acquisition to

Shareholders is required in terms of the Listings Requirements. The Acquisition is not subject to Shareholder approval.

The independent directors of AfroCentric have appointed Mazars Corporate Finance Proprietary Limited as the Independent Expert to provide written confirmation that the terms of the Acquisition are fair as far as Shareholders are concerned ("the Opinion").

A further announcement will be released following the finalisation of the Opinion.

Johannesburg

8 June 2022

JSE Sponsor to AfroCentric

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited