    ACT   ZAE000078416

AFROCENTRIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(ACT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-12
4.910 ZAR    0.00%
AfroCentric Investment : Dealings by an associate

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1988/000570/06)

JSE Code: ACT ISIN: ZAE000078416 ("the Company" or "AfroCentric")

Dealings in securities by an Associate of a Director:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby discloses the following trade by a director of the Company and an associate of a director of the Company:

Name of associate:

WAD Holdings Proprietary Limited ("WAD")

Name of director:

Willem Britz

Designation:

Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric

Relationship of associate to director:

Willem Britz is a shareholder and director of WAD

Date of transactions:

8 April 2022 (1)

12 April 2022 (2)

Nature of transactions:

On market purchases of AfroCentric securities

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

413 866 (1)

5 508 (2)

Price per security (cents):

490 (1)

490 (2)Value of transactions:

R2 027 943.40 (1)

R 26 989.20 (2)Nature of interest:

Indirect Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

N/A

Johannesburg 14 April 2022

JSE Sponsor to AfroCentric

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 077 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2021 302 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net Debt 2021 789 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 7,69%
Capitalization 2 818 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 957
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart AFROCENTRIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Banderker Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Hannes Boonzaaier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anna Theresa Masamo Mokgokong Non-Executive Chairman
Bruno Fernandes Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Marie le Roux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFROCENTRIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-6.65%194
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-6.87%69 153
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.13%27 733
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-5.36%14 746
HAL TRUST-4.66%13 081
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.05%11 938