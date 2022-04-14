AfroCentric Investment : Dealings by an associate

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1988/000570/06)
JSE Code: ACT ISIN: ZAE000078416 ("the Company" or "AfroCentric")
Dealings in securities by an Associate of a Director:
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby discloses the following trade by a director of the Company and an associate of a director of the Company:
|
Name of associate:
|
WAD Holdings Proprietary Limited ("WAD")
|
Name of director:
|
Willem Britz
|
Designation:
|
Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric
|
Relationship of associate to director:
|
Willem Britz is a shareholder and director of WAD
|
Date of transactions:
|
8 April 2022 (1)
|
12 April 2022 (2)
|
Nature of transactions:
|
On market purchases of AfroCentric securities
|
Class of security:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities:
|
413 866 (1)
|
5 508 (2)
Price per security (cents):
490 (1)
490 (2)Value of transactions:
R2 027 943.40 (1)
R 26 989.20 (2)Nature of interest:
Indirect Beneficial
Clearance obtained:
N/A
Johannesburg 14 April 2022
JSE Sponsor to AfroCentric
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
