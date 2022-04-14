AfroCentric Investment : Dealings by an associate

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1988/000570/06)

JSE Code: ACT ISIN: ZAE000078416 ("the Company" or "AfroCentric")

Dealings in securities by an Associate of a Director:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby discloses the following trade by a director of the Company and an associate of a director of the Company:

Name of associate: WAD Holdings Proprietary Limited ("WAD") Name of director: Willem Britz Designation: Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric Relationship of associate to director: Willem Britz is a shareholder and director of WAD Date of transactions: 8 April 2022 (1) 12 April 2022 (2) Nature of transactions: On market purchases of AfroCentric securities Class of security: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 413 866 (1) 5 508 (2)

Price per security (cents):

490 (1)

490 (2)Value of transactions:

R2 027 943.40 (1)

R 26 989.20 (2)Nature of interest:

Indirect Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

N/A

Johannesburg 14 April 2022

JSE Sponsor to AfroCentric

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited