    ACT   ZAE000078416

AFROCENTRIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(ACT)
AfroCentric Investment : Dealings by an associate and dealing in LTIP scheme by Company Secretary

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1988/000570/06)

JSE Code: ACT ISIN: ZAE000078416

("the Company" or "AfroCentric")

  • DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

  • DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY OF AFROCENTRIC RELATING TO VESTING OF SHARES UNDER THE AFROCENTRIC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")

Dealings in securities by an Associate of a Director:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby discloses the following trade by a director of the Company and an associate of a director of the Company:

Name of associate:

WAD Holdings Proprietary Limited ("WAD")

Name of director:

Willem Britz

Designation:

Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric

Relationship of associate to director:

Willem Britz is a shareholder and director of WAD

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Class of security:

Number of securities:

6 054

(1)

15 302

(2)

Price per security (cents):

470

(1)

470

(2)

Value of transaction:

R28 453.80

(1)

R71 919.40

(2)

Nature of interest:

Indirect Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

N/A

22 March 2022 (1)

23 March 2022 (2)

On market purchase of AfroCentric securities

Ordinary shares

Dealing in securities by the Company Secretary of Afrocentric relating the Afrocentric LTIP:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the Company hereby discloses the following trade by the Company Secretary of AfroCentric relating to the acceptance of Share

Awards awarded in terms of the rules of the AfroCentric LTIP and are advised of the following information relating to the vesting of Share Awards in respect of the second tranche (being 1/3rd of Share Awards after the expiry of the Retention Period i.e. in year 4 (four) after Award Date). The price per share, for purposes of determining the market value, is the 30 day VWAP price per AfroCentric shares on 23 March 2022 being 482 cents per share

Name of director:

Billy Mokale

Designation:

Company Secretary

Date of transaction:

24 March 2022

Nature of transaction:

Acceptance of Share Awards in terms of the Company's

LTIP (second tranche)

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

53 334

Price per security:

482 cents per share

Value of transaction:

R257 069.88

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Johannesburg

28 March 2022

JSE Sponsor to AfroCentric

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
