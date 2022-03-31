AFROMEDIA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile

Nature of business and principal activities

Directors

Registered officeBusiness addressSecretaryWebsite

Registrar and Transfer office

NigeriaThe principal activity of the company is outdoor advertising which consist of advertising in airports, street furniture and bill boards.

Alhaji Lateef Akande Bakare - Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Otunba Akinlola Irewunmi Olopade - Group Managing Director / CEO

Engr. Patrick Osita Nwabunie - Group Deputy Managing Director

Mr Kabir Usman - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Olajide Shokunbi - Non Executive Director

Kilometer 21, Badagry Expressway, Araromi, Ajangbadi,

P. O. Box 2377, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234-1-8980017

39, Ladipo Bateye Street, GRA, Ikeja,

Lagos.

Lexworth Legal Partners

3rd Floor, Wing A, Lofty Heights Office Complex, Bola Hussain Close, Lekki Phase I, Lagos,

Nigeria www.lexworthlegal.comwww.afromediaplc.com

Crescent Registrars Limited OFFICE 23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju,

Lagos

Auditors

SIAO Partners (Chartered Accountants)

18b Olu Holloway Road,

P.O. Box 55461, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Website: www.siao-ng.com Email: enquiries@siao-ng.com

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc Zenith Bank Plc

Afromedia Plc (Registration number RC 2027) Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 Contents Page Financial Highlights 3 Audit Committee Report 4 Company Secretary's Certification 5 Directors' Report 6- 9 Directors' Responsibilities and Approval 10 Certification Pursuant to Section 405 of CAMA 2020 11 Independent Auditor's Report 12 Statement of Financial Position 16 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 17 Statement of Changes in Equity 18 Statement of Cash Flows 19 Accounting Policies 20 - 35 Notes to the Financial Statements 36 - 62 Statement of Value Added 63 Five year Financial Summary 64

Financial Highlights

1.

Statement of Financial Position

2. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Assets 31 December 31 December Change Change 2021 2020 N'000 % N'000 N'000 Non-Current Assets 1,127,758 1,140,778 (13,020) (1.14) Current Assets 623,216 950,640 (327,424) (34.44) Non-Current Liabilities 3,600,900 124,399 3,476,501 2,794.64 Current Liabilities 1,368,489 5,329,671 (3,961,182) (74.32) Equity Share capital 2,219,524 2,219,524 - - Reserves 2,853,605 2,853,605 - - Share premium 537,754 537,754 - - Retained (Loss) (8,829,298) (8,973,535) (144,237) (1.61) 347,001 (24,025) (6.92) 492,915 (315,730) (64.05) 544,927 (367,742) (67.48) 0.12 - -

Revenue 322,976

Profit before taxation 177,185

Profit from continuing operations after taxation 144,237

3.

Earnings per share

Per share information Basic earnings per share (N)

0.03

3

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Audit Committee Report

1. External auditor

The audit committee has recommended to the Board the appointment of SIAO Partners as the independent auditor and Mr. Abiodun Ariyibi as the designated partner, who is a registered independent auditor, for appointment of the 2021 audit.

The committee satisfied itself through enquiry that the external auditor is independent as defined by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, 2020 and as per the standards stipulated by the auditing profession. Requisite assurance was sought and provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, 2020 that internal governance processes within the firm support and demonstrate the claim to independence.

The audit committee in consultation with executive management, agreed to the terms of the engagement. The audit fee for the external audit has been considered and approved taking into consideration such factors as the timing of the audit, the extent of the work required and the scope.

2. Annual Report and Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 404 (7) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act , 2020, we have exercised our statutory functions and have examined the Auditors Report for the period ended 31 December 2021 and hereby state the following:.

We have examined the scope and planning of the audit for the period ended 31 December 2021 which was adequate in our opinion.

We have reviewed the auditors Management letter for the period ended 31 December 2021 as well as the Management responses there on.

The internal control has been constantly and effectively monitored.

We also ascertained the accounting and reporting policies of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2021 are in accordance with legal requirement and ethical practice.

In our opinion, the scope and planning of the audit for the period eneded 31 December 2021 was adequate and management's response to Auditors' finding thereon was satisfactory.

On behalf of the audit committee

Mr, Benjamin Adedigba Chairman Audit Committee FRC/2015/ICAN/00000010983

Other members are