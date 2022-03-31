Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Afromedia Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFROMEDIA   NGAFROMEDIA7

AFROMEDIA PLC

(AFROMEDIA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-30
0.2 NGN    --.--%
05:58pAFROMEDIA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/30Afromedia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/30AFROMEDIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFROMEDIA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/31/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AFROMEDIA PLC

Registration number RC 2027

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

(Chartered Accountants)

18b Olu Holloway Road

Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria

Tel: 01-2630870, 2630871 W ebsite: www.siao-ng.com

E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile

Nature of business and principal activities

Directors

Registered officeBusiness addressSecretaryWebsite

Registrar and Transfer office

NigeriaThe principal activity of the company is outdoor advertising which consist of advertising in airports, street furniture and bill boards.

Alhaji Lateef Akande Bakare - Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Otunba Akinlola Irewunmi Olopade - Group Managing Director / CEO

Engr. Patrick Osita Nwabunie - Group Deputy Managing Director

Mr Kabir Usman - Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Olajide Shokunbi - Non Executive Director

Kilometer 21, Badagry Expressway, Araromi, Ajangbadi,

P. O. Box 2377, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234-1-8980017

39, Ladipo Bateye Street, GRA, Ikeja,

Lagos.

Lexworth Legal Partners

3rd Floor, Wing A, Lofty Heights Office Complex, Bola Hussain Close, Lekki Phase I, Lagos,

Nigeria www.lexworthlegal.comwww.afromediaplc.com

Crescent Registrars Limited OFFICE 23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju,

Lagos

Auditors

SIAO Partners (Chartered Accountants)

18b Olu Holloway Road,

P.O. Box 55461, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos

Website: www.siao-ng.com Email: enquiries@siao-ng.com

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Keystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc Zenith Bank Plc

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

3

Audit Committee Report

4

Company Secretary's Certification

5

Directors' Report

6- 9

Directors' Responsibilities and Approval

10

Certification Pursuant to Section 405 of CAMA 2020

11

Independent Auditor's Report

12

Statement of Financial Position

16

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

17

Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Statement of Cash Flows

19

Accounting Policies

20 - 35

Notes to the Financial Statements

36 - 62

Statement of Value Added

63

Five year Financial Summary

64

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Financial Highlights

1.

Statement of Financial Position

2. Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Assets

31 December

31 December

Change

Change

2021

2020

N'000

%

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

1,127,758

1,140,778

(13,020)

(1.14)

Current Assets

623,216

950,640

(327,424)

(34.44)

Non-Current Liabilities

3,600,900

124,399

3,476,501

2,794.64

Current Liabilities

1,368,489

5,329,671

(3,961,182)

(74.32)

Equity

Share capital

2,219,524

2,219,524

-

-

Reserves

2,853,605

2,853,605

-

-

Share premium

537,754

537,754

-

-

Retained (Loss)

(8,829,298)

(8,973,535)

(144,237)

(1.61)

347,001

(24,025)

(6.92)

492,915

(315,730)

(64.05)

544,927

(367,742)

(67.48)

0.12

-

-

Revenue 322,976

Profit before taxation 177,185

Profit from continuing operations after taxation 144,237

3.

Earnings per share

Per share information Basic earnings per share (N)

0.03

3

Afromedia Plc

(Registration number RC 2027)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Audit Committee Report

1. External auditor

The audit committee has recommended to the Board the appointment of SIAO Partners as the independent auditor and Mr. Abiodun Ariyibi as the designated partner, who is a registered independent auditor, for appointment of the 2021 audit.

The committee satisfied itself through enquiry that the external auditor is independent as defined by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, 2020 and as per the standards stipulated by the auditing profession. Requisite assurance was sought and provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, 2020 that internal governance processes within the firm support and demonstrate the claim to independence.

The audit committee in consultation with executive management, agreed to the terms of the engagement. The audit fee for the external audit has been considered and approved taking into consideration such factors as the timing of the audit, the extent of the work required and the scope.

2. Annual Report and Financial Statements

In compliance with Section 404 (7) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act , 2020, we have exercised our statutory functions and have examined the Auditors Report for the period ended 31 December 2021 and hereby state the following:.

We have examined the scope and planning of the audit for the period ended 31 December 2021 which was adequate in our opinion.

We have reviewed the auditors Management letter for the period ended 31 December 2021 as well as the Management responses there on.

The internal control has been constantly and effectively monitored.

We also ascertained the accounting and reporting policies of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2021 are in accordance with legal requirement and ethical practice.

In our opinion, the scope and planning of the audit for the period eneded 31 December 2021 was adequate and management's response to Auditors' finding thereon was satisfactory.

On behalf of the audit committee

Mr, Benjamin Adedigba Chairman Audit Committee FRC/2015/ICAN/00000010983

Other members are

Mrs Elizabeth Gbegbaje

Member

Alh. Kabir Usman

Member

Mr Olajide Shokunbi

Member

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afromedia plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFROMEDIA PLC
05:58pAFROMEDIA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01/30Afromedia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/30AFROMEDIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/17AFROMEDIA : Notice of resignation of mr. olajide sokunbi as a director of the company
PU
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : Nomination
CO
2021Afromedia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : Financial report
CO
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 389 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net income 2020 -106 M -0,26 M -0,26 M
Net cash 2020 26,8 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 888 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart AFROMEDIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Afromedia Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akinlola Irewunmi Olopade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lateef Akande Bakare Chairman
Patrick Osita Nwabunie Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kabir Usman Independent Non-Executive Director
Olajide Shokunbi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFROMEDIA PLC0.00%2
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-9.09%3 986
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.6.65%1 664
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-22.73%1 330
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.27%988
APG|SGA SA0.00%646