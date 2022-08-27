AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

Notes to the Financial Statements

Statement of Value Added

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

Notes Jun-22 Dec-21 ₦'000 ₦'000 Revenue 1 165,774 322,976 Cost of Sales 2 (105,578) (228,855) Gross Profit 60,196 94,121 Other Income 3 6,351 14,215 Operating Expenses 4 (113,567) (275,015) EBITDA (47,020) (166,678) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (16,518) (17,296) Profit Before Tax (63,538) (183,974) Other Comprehensive Income 6,185 361,159 Total Comprehensive Income (57,353) 144,236

3