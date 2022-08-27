|
AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
AFROMEDIA PLC
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
1
AFROMEDIA PLC
MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
2
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
3
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
4
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
Notes to Accounting Policies
|
|
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
Statement of Value Added
|
8
|
Five-year Financial Summary
|
9
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
2
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
|
|
Notes
|
Jun-22
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Revenue
|
1
|
165,774
|
322,976
|
Cost of Sales
|
2
|
(105,578)
|
(228,855)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
60,196
|
94,121
|
Other Income
|
3
|
6,351
|
14,215
|
Operating Expenses
|
4
|
(113,567)
|
(275,015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
(47,020)
|
(166,678)
|
Depreciation and Amortisation
|
5
|
(16,518)
|
(17,296)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
(63,538)
|
(183,974)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
6,185
|
361,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
(57,353)
|
144,236
3
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
Jun-22
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
1,051,246
|
1,101,061
|
Intangible Assets
|
3,385
|
5,947
|
Investment
|
20,750
|
|
20,750
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
1,075,381
|
1,127,757
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
-
|
-
|
Trade and Other Receivables
|
692,034
|
612,672
|
Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
1,067
|
|
3,378
|
Total Current Assets
|
693,100
|
616,050
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
1,768,481
|
1,743,807
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and Reserves
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
2,757,277
|
2,757,277
|
Reserves
|
(6,033,045)
|
|
(5,975,693)
|
Total Equity and Reserves
|
(3,275,768)
|
(3,218,415)
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Payables
|
1,425,990
|
1,315,886
|
Short-Term Loan
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Overdraft
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
1,475,990
|
1,365,886
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
3,568,260
|
|
3,596,336
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
3,568,260
|
3,596,336
|
Total Liabilites
|
5,044,249
|
4,962,222
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,768,481
|
1,743,807
|
|
|
|
Approved by the board of directors on 29th July 2022
|
-------------------------------------
|
-------------------------------------
|
Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade
|
Olaniyan Olanrewaju
|
Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Group Head, Audit & Internal Control
|
FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577
|
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622
4
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
|
|
|
Share
|
Revaluation
|
Available-
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Premium
|
for-sale
|
Total Equity
|
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
|
|
Acct
|
Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
Balance as at Beginning of the Prior Year
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
|
-8,973,534
|
-3,362,652
|
Profit or (Loss) for the year
|
|
|
|
|
-216,923
|
-216,923
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
361,159.02
|
361,159.02
|
As at 31 December 2021
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
|
-8,829,297
|
-3,218,416
|
(audited)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Equity Current year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Adjustment to retain earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Profit or (Loss) for the year
|
|
|
|
|
-57,353
|
-57,353
|
As at 30 June 2022
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
|
-8,886,650
|
-3,275,769
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Afromedia plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 05:20:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about AFROMEDIA PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
323 M
0,77 M
0,77 M
|Net income 2021
|
144 M
0,34 M
0,34 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 123 M
7,40 M
7,40 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|6,16x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
888 M
2,10 M
2,10 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|11,4x
|EV / Sales 2021
|12,4x
|Nbr of Employees
|18
|Free-Float
|64,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution