    AFROMEDIA   NGAFROMEDIA7

AFROMEDIA PLC

(AFROMEDIA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
01:21aAFROMEDIA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/09Afromedia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09AFROMEDIA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/27/2022 | 01:21am EDT
AFROMEDIA PLC

MANAGEMENT REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

AFROMEDIA PLC

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Accounting Policies

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:

Statement of Value Added

Five-year Financial Summary

Notes to the Financial Statements

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

Notes

Jun-22

Dec-21

'000

'000

Revenue

1

165,774

322,976

Cost of Sales

2

(105,578)

(228,855)

Gross Profit

60,196

94,121

Other Income

3

6,351

14,215

Operating Expenses

4

(113,567)

(275,015)

EBITDA

(47,020)

(166,678)

Depreciation and Amortisation

5

(16,518)

(17,296)

Profit Before Tax

(63,538)

(183,974)

Other Comprehensive Income

6,185

361,159

Total Comprehensive Income

(57,353)

144,236

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Jun-22

Dec-21

'000

'000

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

1,051,246

1,101,061

Intangible Assets

3,385

5,947

Investment

20,750

20,750

Total Non-Current Assets

1,075,381

1,127,757

Current Assets

Inventory

-

-

Trade and Other Receivables

692,034

612,672

Cash and Cash Equivalent

1,067

3,378

Total Current Assets

693,100

616,050

Total Assets

1,768,481

1,743,807

Equity and Liabilities

Equity and Reserves

Share Capital

2,757,277

2,757,277

Reserves

(6,033,045)

(5,975,693)

Total Equity and Reserves

(3,275,768)

(3,218,415)

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

1,425,990

1,315,886

Short-Term Loan

50,000

50,000

Overdraft

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

1,475,990

1,365,886

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-Term Liabilities

3,568,260

3,596,336

Total Non-Current Liabilities

3,568,260

3,596,336

Total Liabilites

5,044,249

4,962,222

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,768,481

1,743,807

Approved by the board of directors on 29th July 2022

-------------------------------------

-------------------------------------

Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade

Olaniyan Olanrewaju

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Head, Audit & Internal Control

FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Share

Revaluation

Available-

Revenue

Share Capital

Premium

for-sale

Total Equity

Reserve

Reserve

Acct

Reserve

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

Balance as at Beginning of the Prior Year

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

-8,973,534

-3,362,652

Profit or (Loss) for the year

-216,923

-216,923

Other Comprehensive Income

361,159.02

361,159.02

As at 31 December 2021

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

-8,829,297

-3,218,416

(audited)

-

Changes in Equity Current year:

-

Issued Share Capital

-

Adjustment to retain earnings

-

Profit or (Loss) for the year

-57,353

-57,353

As at 30 June 2022

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

-8,886,650

-3,275,769

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afromedia plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
