|
AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
AFROMEDIA PLC
MANAGEMENT REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 SEPTEMBER 2022
AFROMEDIA PLC
MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
Notes to Accounting Policies
|
|
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
Statement of Value Added
|
|
Five-year Financial Summary
|
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
|
Notes
|
Sep/22
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Revenue
|
1
|
250,914
|
322,976
|
Cost of Sales
|
2
|
(147,236)
|
(228,855)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
103,678
|
94,121
|
Other Income
|
3
|
9,551
|
14,215
|
Operating Expenses
|
4
|
(167,645)
|
(275,015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
(54,416)
|
(166,678)
|
Depreciation and Amortisation
|
5
|
(30,402)
|
(17,296)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
(84,818)
|
(183,974)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
5,991
|
361,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
(78,827)
|
144,236
AFROMEDIA PLC
|
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Sep/22
|
|
Dec-21
|
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
1,031,297
|
1,101,061
|
Intangible Assets
|
(886)
|
5,947
|
Investment
|
10,185
|
|
20,750
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
1,040,596
|
1,127,757
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
15
|
-
|
Trade and Other Receivables
|
694,228
|
612,672
|
Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
3,650
|
|
3,378
|
Total Current Assets
|
697,893
|
616,050
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
1,738,489
|
1,743,807
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
2,757,277
|
2,757,277
|
Reserves
|
(6,054,519)
|
|
(5,975,693)
|
Total Equity and Reserves
|
(3,297,242)
|
(3,218,415)
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Payables
|
1,418,799
|
1,315,886
|
Short-Term Loan
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
Overdraft
|
0
|
|
-
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
1,468,799
|
1,365,886
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
3,566,932
|
|
3,596,336
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
3,566,932
|
3,596,336
|
Total Liabilites
|
5,035,731
|
4,962,222
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
1,738,489
|
|
1,743,807
|
Approved by the board of directors on the 30th
|
|
|
|
|
October, 2022
|
|
|
-------------------------------------
|
-------------------------------------
|
Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade
|
Olaniyan Olanrewaju
|
Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Group Head, Audit & Internal Control
|
FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577
|
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
|
|
Share
|
Revaluation
|
Available-for-sale
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Premium
|
Total Equity
|
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
|
|
Acct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000`
|
Balance as at Beginning of the Prior Year
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
|
(8,973,534)
|
(3,362,652)
|
Profit or (Loss) for the year
|
|
|
|
|
(216,923)
|
(216,923)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
361,159.02
|
361,159.02
|
As at 31 December 2021
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
|
(8,829,297)
|
(3,218,416)
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Equity Current year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment to retain earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or (Loss) for the year
|
|
|
|
|
(78,827)
|
(78,827)
|
As at 30 September 2022
|
2,219,523.52
|
537,753.82
|
2,853,604.84
|
-
|
(8,908,124)
|
(3,297,243))
|
|
