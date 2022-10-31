Advanced search
    AFROMEDIA   NGAFROMEDIA7

AFROMEDIA PLC

(AFROMEDIA)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
12:12pAfromedia : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/27Afromedia : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/09Afromedia Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/31/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
AFROMEDIA PLC

MANAGEMENT REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER 2022

1

Public

AFROMEDIA PLC

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Accounting Policies

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:

Statement of Value Added

8

Five-year Financial Summary

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

2

Public

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Notes

Sep/22

Dec-21

'000

'000

Revenue

1

250,914

322,976

Cost of Sales

2

(147,236)

(228,855)

Gross Profit

103,678

94,121

Other Income

3

9,551

14,215

Operating Expenses

4

(167,645)

(275,015)

EBITDA

(54,416)

(166,678)

Depreciation and Amortisation

5

(30,402)

(17,296)

Profit Before Tax

(84,818)

(183,974)

Other Comprehensive Income

5,991

361,159

Total Comprehensive Income

(78,827)

144,236

3

Public

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Sep/22

Dec-21

'000

'000

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

1,031,297

1,101,061

Intangible Assets

(886)

5,947

Investment

10,185

20,750

Total Non-Current Assets

1,040,596

1,127,757

Current Assets

Inventory

15

-

Trade and Other Receivables

694,228

612,672

Cash and Cash Equivalent

3,650

3,378

Total Current Assets

697,893

616,050

Total Assets

1,738,489

1,743,807

Equity and Liabilities

Equity and Reserves

Share Capital

2,757,277

2,757,277

Reserves

(6,054,519)

(5,975,693)

Total Equity and Reserves

(3,297,242)

(3,218,415)

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

1,418,799

1,315,886

Short-Term Loan

50,000

50,000

Overdraft

0

-

Total Current Liabilities

1,468,799

1,365,886

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-Term Liabilities

3,566,932

3,596,336

Total Non-Current Liabilities

3,566,932

3,596,336

Total Liabilites

5,035,731

4,962,222

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,738,489

1,743,807

Approved by the board of directors on the 30th

October, 2022

-------------------------------------

-------------------------------------

Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade

Olaniyan Olanrewaju

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Head, Audit & Internal Control

FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622

4

Public

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Share

Revaluation

Available-for-sale

Revenue

Share Capital

Premium

Total Equity

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Acct

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000`

Balance as at Beginning of the Prior Year

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

(8,973,534)

(3,362,652)

Profit or (Loss) for the year

(216,923)

(216,923)

Other Comprehensive Income

361,159.02

361,159.02

As at 31 December 2021

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

(8,829,297)

(3,218,416)

(audited)

Changes in Equity Current year:

Issued Share Capital

Adjustment to retain earnings

Profit or (Loss) for the year

(78,827)

(78,827)

As at 30 September 2022

2,219,523.52

537,753.82

2,853,604.84

-

(8,908,124)

(3,297,243))

5

Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afromedia plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
