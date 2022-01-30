|
AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
AFROMEDIA PLC MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
1
AFROMEDIA PLC
MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Statement of Profit or Loss Account
|
|
and Other Comprehensive Income
|
2
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
3
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
4
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
5
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
6
|
OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:
|
|
Statement of Value Added
|
8
|
Five-year financial Summary
|
9
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
10 - 29
2
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
|
|
12-Month ended
|
|
15-Month ended
|
|
Notes
|
Dec-2021
|
|
Dec-2020
|
|
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Revenue
|
1
|
|
320,365
|
388,708
|
Cost of Sales
|
2
|
|
(151,867)
|
(134,128)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
168,499
|
254,580
|
Other Income
|
3
|
|
13,193
|
15,890
|
Operating Expenses
|
4
|
|
(275,099)
|
(249,039)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(93,408)
|
21,431
|
Depreciation and Amortisation
|
5
|
|
(105,564)
|
(127,904)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
|
(198,971)
|
(106,473)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
350,595
|
595,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
151,624
|
|
488,903
3
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
Notes
|
Dec-2021
|
|
Dec-2020
|
|
|
₦'000
|
|
₦'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
6
|
1,098,857
|
1,113,503
|
Intangible Assets
|
|
5,947
|
5,936
|
Investment
|
|
20,750
|
|
21,336
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
|
1,125,554
|
1,140,776
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Receivables
|
7
|
566,164
|
675,944
|
Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
|
3,378
|
|
66,882
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
569,542
|
742,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
1,695,096
|
1,883,602
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Equity and Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
2,757,277
|
2,757,277
|
Reserves
|
|
(5,968,305)
|
|
(6,119,929)
|
Total Equity and Reserves
|
|
(3,211,027)
|
(3,362,652)
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and Other Payables
|
8
|
1,407,732
|
1,939,249
|
Short-Term Loan
|
|
50,000
|
40,123
|
Overdraft
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
1,457,732
|
1,979,372
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
9
|
3,448,391
|
|
3,266,881
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
3,448,391
|
|
3,266,881
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
4,906,123
|
5,246,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
1,695,096
|
1,883,602
|
Approved by the board of directors on 27th January 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
-------------------------------------
|
Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade
|
Olaniyan Olanrewaju
|
Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Group Head, Audit & Internal Control
|
FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577
|
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622
4
AFROMEDIA PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
Issued
|
Share
|
Other
|
Available-
|
|
|
The Company
|
share
|
Accumulated
|
Total
|
premium
|
reserve
|
for-sale
|
|
capital
|
Loss
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
₦'000
|
As at 1 October 2019
|
2,219,524
|
537,754
|
2,853,605
|
|
(9,518,462)
|
(3,907,579)
|
|
|
|
Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
542,927
|
542,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(audited)
|
2,219,524
|
537,754
|
2,853,605
|
-
|
(8,973,535)
|
(3,362,652)
|
Profit / (Loss) for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(198,971)
|
(198,971)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
350,595
|
350,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 31 Dec 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,219,524
|
537,754
|
2,853,605
|
-
|
(8,821,911)
|
(3,211,028)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
