    AFROMEDIA   NGAFROMEDIA7

AFROMEDIA PLC

(AFROMEDIA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/28
0.2 NGN   0.00%
08:41aAFROMEDIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/17AFROMEDIA : Notice of resignation of mr. olajide sokunbi as a director of the company
PU
2021AFROMEDIA PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/30/2022 | 08:41am EST
AFROMEDIA PLC MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

1

AFROMEDIA PLC

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Statement of Profit or Loss Account

and Other Comprehensive Income

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Financial Statements

6

OTHER NATIONAL DISCLOSURES:

Statement of Value Added

8

Five-year financial Summary

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

10 - 29

2

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

12-Month ended

15-Month ended

Notes

Dec-2021

Dec-2020

'000

'000

Revenue

1

320,365

388,708

Cost of Sales

2

(151,867)

(134,128)

Gross Profit

168,499

254,580

Other Income

3

13,193

15,890

Operating Expenses

4

(275,099)

(249,039)

EBITDA

(93,408)

21,431

Depreciation and Amortisation

5

(105,564)

(127,904)

Profit Before Tax

(198,971)

(106,473)

Other Comprehensive Income

350,595

595,376

Total Comprehensive Income

151,624

488,903

3

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

As at

As at

Notes

Dec-2021

Dec-2020

'000

'000

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

6

1,098,857

1,113,503

Intangible Assets

5,947

5,936

Investment

20,750

21,336

Total Non-Current Assets

1,125,554

1,140,776

Current Assets

Trade and Other Receivables

7

566,164

675,944

Cash and Cash Equivalent

3,378

66,882

Total Current Assets

569,542

742,827

Total Assets

1,695,096

1,883,602

Equity and Liabilities

Equity and Reserves

Share Capital

2,757,277

2,757,277

Reserves

(5,968,305)

(6,119,929)

Total Equity and Reserves

(3,211,027)

(3,362,652)

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

8

1,407,732

1,939,249

Short-Term Loan

50,000

40,123

Overdraft

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

1,457,732

1,979,372

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-Term Liabilities

9

3,448,391

3,266,881

Total Non-Current Liabilities

3,448,391

3,266,881

Total Liabilities

4,906,123

5,246,254

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,695,096

1,883,602

Approved by the board of directors on 27th January 2022

-------------------------------------

Otunba Akinlola Ire Olopade

Olaniyan Olanrewaju

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Head, Audit & Internal Control

FRC/2013/APCON/00000005577

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000005622

4

AFROMEDIA PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Issued

Share

Other

Available-

The Company

share

Accumulated

Total

premium

reserve

for-sale

capital

Loss

reserve

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

'000

As at 1 October 2019

2,219,524

537,754

2,853,605

(9,518,462)

(3,907,579)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

542,927

542,927

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

As at 31 December 2020

(audited)

2,219,524

537,754

2,853,605

-

(8,973,535)

(3,362,652)

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

(198,971)

(198,971)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

350,595

350,595

As at 31 Dec 2021

2,219,524

537,754

2,853,605

-

(8,821,911)

(3,211,028)

(unaudited)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afromedia plc published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
