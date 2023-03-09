Advanced search
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51:02 2023-03-09 am EST
181.75 SEK   -1.01%
03:59aAFRY to Provide Technical Advisory Services for Wind Farm Construction in Laos
MT
02:32aAfry : supports the Asian Development Bank in the largest wind power plant in Southeast Asia and first-ever wind project in Laos
PU
03/02Swedish Industrial Group Afry Buys Norway's Xpro
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFRY : Process Industries division expands its presence in France

03/09/2023 | 05:12am EST
AFRY has already worked in close cooperation with many customers in the process industry sector in France and sees an excellent opportunity to grow and deepen the cooperation during the operational phase of the plant.

AFRY France S.A.S. supports the entire life cycle of industrial investment projects, including project development phase studies, detailed design, project management and procurement services, as well as start-up and commissioning services. AFRY Process Industries focuses mainly on Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Biorefining, Mining and Metals, and Food and Beverage sectors. The company provides all engineering disciplines, including process, mechanical and piping, electrical, instrumentation, automation, civil, structural and architectural services.

"We want to be even closer to our customers in France. For this reason, in addition to the local team of employees who work with management consulting services, we now have a multidisciplinary engineering team highly qualified to work with Process Industries and develop sustainable solutions for future generations," says Fernando Correa, Head of Process Industries, Spain and France.

AFRY is the ideal partner to support companies in their digital transformation journey, providing new technologies with creative, innovative and sustainable solutions that will contribute to this exponential development. Any enterprise today must consider the best use of natural resources, and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions from renewable sources and use these in the smartest and most efficient way.

AFRY is in a unique position to solve the business challenges of French process industry sector companies, offering our deep process technology knowledge of the industry, our strong experience in engineering and project deliveries, and using the advanced digital technologies that allow us to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the future.

Afry AB published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 397 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
Net income 2022 953 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 787 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 20 793 M 1 947 M 1 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 18 687
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart AFRY AB
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 183,60 SEK
Average target price 220,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sandström Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB7.43%1 947
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.75%44 632
TELEPERFORMANCE SE6.06%14 588
EDENRED SE4.48%13 986
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.37%12 751
LG CORP.5.51%9 874