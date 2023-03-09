AFRY : Process Industries division expands its presence in France

AFRY has already worked in close cooperation with many customers in the process industry sector in France and sees an excellent opportunity to grow and deepen the cooperation during the operational phase of the plant.

AFRY France S.A.S. supports the entire life cycle of industrial investment projects, including project development phase studies, detailed design, project management and procurement services, as well as start-up and commissioning services. AFRY Process Industries focuses mainly on Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Biorefining, Mining and Metals, and Food and Beverage sectors. The company provides all engineering disciplines, including process, mechanical and piping, electrical, instrumentation, automation, civil, structural and architectural services.

"We want to be even closer to our customers in France. For this reason, in addition to the local team of employees who work with management consulting services, we now have a multidisciplinary engineering team highly qualified to work with Process Industries and develop sustainable solutions for future generations," says Fernando Correa, Head of Process Industries, Spain and France.

AFRY is the ideal partner to support companies in their digital transformation journey, providing new technologies with creative, innovative and sustainable solutions that will contribute to this exponential development. Any enterprise today must consider the best use of natural resources, and the adoption of sustainable energy solutions from renewable sources and use these in the smartest and most efficient way.

AFRY is in a unique position to solve the business challenges of French process industry sector companies, offering our deep process technology knowledge of the industry, our strong experience in engineering and project deliveries, and using the advanced digital technologies that allow us to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the future.