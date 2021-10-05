Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Afry AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AFRY : acquires software company Zert AB

Zert AB develops web-based software products and software enhanced services in the fields of occupational health and safety, risk management and technical documentation.

AFRY sees good potential in offering these products to a wider span of clients and increasing the revenue stream going forward. Environmental, health and safety is a top priority on corporate agendas and a pillar in sustainability. The market needs for experts and digitalisation in this field are increasing, driven by the sustainable transition with new technology and often more complex systems and products.

By acquiring Zert, AFRY will enable access for Zert's digital products and services to many new clients enabling upscaling of the business from its current size; and also transforming more advisory services into software enhanced services, by combining digital tools with expert advisory.

"Successful and efficient risk management requires business integrated tools, and we are impressed by Zert and the value they create through their products. Together, we become a force in digitalising the field of safety and risk management in all sectors", says Henrik Cederschiöld, VP and Head of Business Area Specialized Technical Services.

"We are very happy to become part of AFRY. Together we will be stronger and have even better opportunities to offer the market Zert's smart services in technology and risk management", says Peter Levisson, CEO Zert AB.

Zert AB has an annual sale of approximately SEK 16 million and nine employees based in Umeå. Zert will be consolidated into AFRY from October 1st.

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
