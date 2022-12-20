Advanced search
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
2022-12-20
169.45 SEK   -0.73%
09:29aAfry : advises Italy's primary renewable-based player CVA S.p.A. on their investment in Sistema Rinnovabili
PU
12/16Afry : receives Leadership score from the CDP
PU
12/16AFRY Wins Another Contract to Design Czech High-Speed Rail Network
MT
AFRY : advises Italy's primary renewable-based player CVA S.p.A. on their investment in Sistema Rinnovabili

12/20/2022
AFRY is proud to have been advisor to CVA S.p.A. ("CVA") on their successful investment in 100% of Sistema Rinnovabili, an Italian developer owning 42 MW of solar operating assets, 194 MW of authorised projects and 846 MW under development projects, with an additional 1.200 MW pipeline. Congratulations to CVA and Sistema Rinnovabili.

This transaction will allow CVA to further consolidate their position as the primary 100% renewable-based Italian player, with a projected capacity of 514 MW wind and solar assets in 2024, also thanks to the 292 MW contributed by Sistema Rinnovabili.

AFRY's team of management consultants and engineers, led by Carlo Ghiglieno and Alessio Giuffra, supported CVA with commercial and technical due diligence on Sistema Rinnovabili solar assets.

"AFRY is delighted to have advised CVA in this key transaction, which marks a major milestone, making them one of the largest renewable energy operators in Italy. We look forward to continuing to support CVA in their clean energy transition journey in Italy and worldwide", says Alessio Giuffra, Managing Director at AFRY Italy.

"This project marks another successful engagement for AFRY in renewable energy transaction advisory, where our comprehensive expertise in the relevant market, commercial, regulatory, technical and HSE/ESG areas makes us the preferred partner of choice for many clients", adds Antonio Michelon, Director, Milan Office Head, AFRY Management Consulting.

Afry AB published this content on 20 December 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 374 M 2 250 M 2 250 M
Net income 2022 961 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net Debt 2022 6 536 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 19 332 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 576
Free-Float 77,3%
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sandström Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB-33.06%1 861
CINTAS CORPORATION0.08%45 036
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.18%13 468
EDENRED SE25.31%13 441
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.14%11 743
LG CORP.-1.61%9 636