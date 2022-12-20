AFRY : advises Italy's primary renewable-based player CVA S.p.A. on their investment in Sistema Rinnovabili

AFRY is proud to have been advisor to CVA S.p.A. ("CVA") on their successful investment in 100% of Sistema Rinnovabili, an Italian developer owning 42 MW of solar operating assets, 194 MW of authorised projects and 846 MW under development projects, with an additional 1.200 MW pipeline. Congratulations to CVA and Sistema Rinnovabili.

This transaction will allow CVA to further consolidate their position as the primary 100% renewable-based Italian player, with a projected capacity of 514 MW wind and solar assets in 2024, also thanks to the 292 MW contributed by Sistema Rinnovabili.

AFRY's team of management consultants and engineers, led by Carlo Ghiglieno and Alessio Giuffra, supported CVA with commercial and technical due diligence on Sistema Rinnovabili solar assets.

"AFRY is delighted to have advised CVA in this key transaction, which marks a major milestone, making them one of the largest renewable energy operators in Italy. We look forward to continuing to support CVA in their clean energy transition journey in Italy and worldwide", says Alessio Giuffra, Managing Director at AFRY Italy.

"This project marks another successful engagement for AFRY in renewable energy transaction advisory, where our comprehensive expertise in the relevant market, commercial, regulatory, technical and HSE/ESG areas makes us the preferred partner of choice for many clients", adds Antonio Michelon, Director, Milan Office Head, AFRY Management Consulting.