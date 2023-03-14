AFRY : and 11 companies explore the economics of storage and regulatory options to reach the political Energy Transition targets

The main report describes the three main tasks of the study, focusing on the Security of Supply requirements in the power market, the socioeconomic benefits of different storage capacity mixes, and regulatory proposals to bridge the gap between the ideal outcome and the market expectations with current regulation. It proposes two variants to the Spanish Government proposal of a Capacity Market, which improve both the award system to provide better value for money for consumers, and the total volume of new storage awarded.
