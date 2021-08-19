AFRY : and OptiCept Technologies in partnership for the future food

To succeed in the transition to a more sustainable society, new and smart technology is required for future food production. Therefore, AFRY and OptiCept Technologies have entered into an agreement where the primary purpose is to sell complete OptiCept systems and where AFRY becomes a global partner for implementation and integrations of OptiCept Technologies' systems and technology.

