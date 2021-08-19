Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Afry AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFRY : and OptiCept Technologies in partnership for the future food

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To succeed in the transition to a more sustainable society, new and smart technology is required for future food production. Therefore, AFRY and OptiCept Technologies have entered into an agreement where the primary purpose is to sell complete OptiCept systems and where AFRY becomes a global partner for implementation and integrations of OptiCept Technologies' systems and technology.

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFRY AB
06:24aAFRY : and OptiCept Technologies in partnership for the future food
PU
08/18AFRY : Beyonder signs contract with AFRY for battery production pilot factory
PU
08/16AFRY : To Acquire Finnish Consulting Group Cubiq Analytics
MT
08/16AFRY AB (OM : AFRY) signed an agreement to acquire Cubiq Analytics Oy.
CI
08/13AFRY : MCD launches the summer 2021 edition of AFRY Insights
PU
08/12AFRY : Dare to let the young lead the way into the future
PU
07/30AFRY : Change in number of shares and votes
AQ
07/14AFRY : Board of Directors has decided the repurchase of own shares
PU
07/14AFRY : Board of Directors has decided the repurchase of own shares
AQ
07/14AFRY : Presentation av delårsrapport januari-juni 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 625 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net income 2021 1 270 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2021 4 676 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 33 549 M 3 845 M 3 822 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 16 421
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 295,00 SEK
Average target price 338,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB17.44%3 845
CINTAS CORPORATION9.84%39 977
TELEPERFORMANCE SE35.02%25 180
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.91%14 830
EDENRED SE5.04%14 215
LG CORP.1.68%13 295