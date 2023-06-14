Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Afry AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:15:03 2023-06-14 am EDT
165.00 SEK   -0.54%
08:07aAfry : contributes to Liquid Sun's technology development to enable the production of fossil-free fuels and chemicals from air
PU
06/08Afry : expands its office presence to Australia
PU
05/26Afry : and Stena Recycling develop large-scale recycling plant for electric car batteries in Halmstad, Sweden.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFRY : contributes to Liquid Sun's technology development to enable the production of fossil-free fuels and chemicals from air

06/14/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wed, 06/14/2023 - 14:00 CEST

AFRY had a pivotal role in assisting Liquid Sun to define the crucial steps towards the development of an operational hydrocarbon electrolyzer prototype. Through a collaborative partnership, AFRY provided support to Liquid Sun, setting the stage for the realisation of this ground-breaking technology to replace fossil fuels with synthetic hydrocarbons.

Liquid Sun, a green tech company that creates fossil-free fuels and chemicals from the air, has developed technology to produce liquid hydrocarbons from the air and water ready for industrial applications. The synthetic hydrocarbon electrolyzer is powered by electricity from renewable sources, and it creates hydrocarbons only from CO2, and water.

Recognizing the importance of Liquid Sun's vision, AFRY worked closely with the company to meticulously identify the necessary steps for the prototype's development. The primary objective of the project was to establish a comprehensive project plan and a realistic schedule, enabling Liquid Sun to navigate the complex path towards achieving their ambitious goals.

"Our mission is to create innovative fossil-free fuels and chemicals and partner with global companies for the benefit of the environment and economic efficiency. AFRY's expertise and guidance were instrumental in providing a clear roadmap for Liquid Sun's future progress," said Samuel Thesleff, CEO at Liquid Sun.

AFRY's expert team also conducted an extensive evaluation of potential vendors capable of designing and manufacturing the prototype electrolyzer. Leveraging their industry knowledge and thorough analysis of publicly available information, AFRY presented Liquid Sun with a comprehensive summary of available industrial partners. In turn, this facilitated informed decision-making and allowed Liquid Sun to strategically allocate their resources, optimizing time and cost efficiencies.

"We are thrilled to have played a vital role in shaping Liquid Sun's groundbreaking project. Our collaboration has been centered around supporting Liquid Sun in identifying the necessary steps towards their ambitious goals. By providing tailored solutions and leveraging our industry expertise, we have paved the way for the successful development of Liquid Sun's prototype electrolyzer," said Matthew Geraghty, a Senior Project Manager at AFRY.

"AFRY's commitment to enabling visionary companies and driving cutting-edge technologies has once again been affirmed through the strategic partnership with Liquid Sun. By providing guidance and expertise, AFRY has demonstrated its dedication to supporting innovative projects that have the potential to revolutionize the industry and contribute to a sustainable future," said Petri Vasara, Vice President, Process Industries at AFRY.

Thanks to the strategic collaboration, Liquid Sun is now well-positioned to move forward with confidence.

For further information, please contact:

Marika Hahtala, Head of Business Development, Marketing and Communications, Process Industries Division
Mobile +358 40 8238986
E-mail marika.hahtala@afry.com

About Liquid SunLiquid Sun uses the power of science and nature's own mechanisms to create a better and safer world. We develop and commercialize innovative fossil-free hydrocarbons for the needs of the energy sector and chemical industries by utilizing CO2 emissions from the air. With the help of Liquid Sun's technology, we accelerate the transition to a fossil-free future.

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 24 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Making Future
Related files
CloseSubscribe to our press releases
Subscribe to our press releases
Name
Email
Company name
Mobile number
Information type
Interim reports
Annual reports
Press releases
I hereby confirm that I have read the information on how AFRY handles personal data, and leave my consent that AFRY treats my personal data accordingly in order to perform the services I request.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 12:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AFRY AB
08:07aAfry : contributes to Liquid Sun's technology development to enable the production of foss..
PU
06/08Afry : expands its office presence to Australia
PU
05/26Afry : and Stena Recycling develop large-scale recycling plant for electric car batteries ..
PU
05/24Afry, Sectra Enter Collaboration to Boost Cybersecurity for Operational Technology Syst..
MT
05/24Sectra and AFRY form partnership to strengthen cybersecurity in critical infrastructure
AQ
05/23Afry : New expert paper examines ways to bring transparency to the power market
PU
05/09Sweden's Afry Closes Acquisition of Canada's KSH
MT
05/09Afry : acquires KSH - a Canadian engineering company focused on the process industries sec..
PU
05/09Afry AB (OM:AFRY) acquired KSH Solutions, Inc.
CI
05/09Afry AB (OM:AFRY) agreed to acquire KSH Solutions, Inc.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFRY AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 181 M 2 444 M 2 444 M
Net income 2023 1 360 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2023 6 240 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 18 788 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 18 880
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 165,90 SEK
Average target price 225,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sandström Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB-2.93%1 754
CINTAS CORPORATION7.01%49 149
BUREAU VERITAS SA1.34%12 186
LG CORP.15.11%11 312
RB GLOBAL, INC.-1.78%10 326
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-29.64%9 894
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer