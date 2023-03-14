Advanced search
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:23:47 2023-03-13 pm EDT
172.90 SEK   -2.92%
03:15aAfry : engineering partner in new biogas plant project in Sweden
PU
03/13AFRY Lands Contract to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Rostock, Germany
MT
03/10Afry : supports Azerbaijan in streamlining and expanding its power generation capacity
PU
AFRY : engineering partner in new biogas plant project in Sweden

03/14/2023 | 03:15am EDT
Tue, 03/14/2023 - 08:00 CET

Scandinavian Biogas has awarded AFRY an engineering assignment for their new biogas production plant in Mönsterås, Sweden. AFRY's assignment includes detail engineering services and special expertise services in process safety, for example. The biogas production plant is expected to be commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Scandinavian Biogas is a leading Nordic producer of biogas for vehicle fuel and fertilizers and is one of the largest private producers of biogas in the Nordics. The company has decided to invest approximately 760 MSEK in a new biogas production plant in Mönsterås to produce liquefied biogas that will primarily be used as fuel for heavy transportations on the road and shipping sector.

AFRY has been involved in the project in the early development stages, and as the project now enters the implementation phase, AFRY has been appointed as a detail engineering partner. AFRY will deliver detail engineering services for the project and special expertise services, such as health and safety consulting, project risk management and document management services. The value of AFRY's assignment is not disclosed.

"It feels good to have a partner who also shares our mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable society. AFRY has been involved in similar projects within biogas, which makes them a relevant partner for us in this project", says Robert Hammarstedt, Program Office Manager at Scandinavian Biogas.

"We are proud to be able to contribute to Scandinavian Biogas' strategic investment, which is a very good example of a sustainable and circular solution with significant environmental benefits. This will be a long-awaited solution in the challenge of limited fertilizer production for the farmers in the region", says Jonny Stridh, Vice President Process Industries Sweden, AFRY.

The production facility is expected to achieve a production capacity of 120 GWh of liquefied biogas which corresponds to approximately 12 million litres of diesel. The plant also generates 200,000 tons of biofertilizer to be returned to the farmers. AFRY's assignment started during Q1 2023 and production is planned to start Q4 2024.

Mönsterås is one of Sweden's most animal-dense municipalities andis characterised by many agricultural facilities where the production generates manure in large quantities that may limit operations. With this as a starting point, in co-operation with local farmers, Scandinavian Biogas will build and operate a biogas plant that will produce liquid biogas and hygienic biofertilizer from recycled manure. The project enables a green transition for both locally produced food and for heavy transportations.

For further information, please contact:
Jonny Stridh, Vice President Process Industries Sweden
E-mail jonny.stridh@afry.com

Media enquiries:
Marika Hahtala, Head of Business Development, Marketing & Communications,
AFRY Process Industries
Mobile: +358 40 823 8986
E-mail:marika.hahtala@afry.com

Interested in learning more? There are many targets set by global and local authorities to reduce CO2 emissions. Biogas production and usage is one solution towards a more sustainable world; a biogas plant is a local biorefinery that produces value from waste streams and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. AFRY has been involved in biogas processes and plant engineering for more than 30 years.

About Scandinavian Biogas
Scandinavian Biogas is a leading Nordic producer of biogas for vehicle fuel and fertilizer. Biogas is CO2-neutral and made from sewage and household, agriculture as well as industrial organic waste. Today Scandinavian Biogas has facilities in Sweden, Norway and Korea. During 2022, the company delivered 328 GWh to the market. Scandinavian Biogas has 105 employees and total net sales of SEK 407 million in 2022.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.

Making Future
Attachments

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 07:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
