  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Afry AB
  News
  Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:24 2022-08-30 am EDT
143.40 SEK   +1.13%
AFRY : enters into a global framework agreement with Elkem

08/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:00

Elkem and AFRY have signed a frame agreement to provide engineering and consulting services for Elkem's production plants globally. The global frame agreement is a continuation of previous local frame agreements.

The frame agreement covers engineering and consulting services such as project management, multi-disciplinary engineering, risk assessments, process optimisation, inspections, digitalisation, construction management and delivery of complete electrical, control and automation systems.

Elkem is one of the world's leading companies within environmentally responsible production of metals and advanced material solutions. The increasing demand for low-carbon technologies and products such as solar panels, batteries and electrical vehicles will increase demand for several of Elkem's product segment within silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions. The company is simultaneously engaging actively to reduce the environmental impact from their own production processes.

"We are proud to continue supporting Elkem with their environmentally responsible production in multiple engineering and consulting areas under this global frame agreement. The potentiality for international collaboration is extensive and we have already expanded our co-operation in a number of disciplines," says Jon Julsen, Head of Process Industries Norway in AFRY.

Elkem has a world-wide presence with 30 production plants across the globe, making a good match with AFRY's global presence.


For further information, please contact:

Jon Julsen, Head of Process Industries in Norway

Tel. +47 977 00 096

Media contacts:

Marika Hahtala, Director Communications, Marketing & Business Development, Process Industries

Tel. +358 40 823 8986

e-mail marika.hahtala@afry.com

About AFRY

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutionsfor generations to come.

Making Future

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,000 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2021, Elkem obtained a Platinum score from EcoVadis, which rated the company among the world's top 1% on sustainability transparency, and the company achieved an operating income of NOK 33.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 807 M 2 137 M 2 137 M
Net income 2022 1 074 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 5 808 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 16 059 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 141,80 SEK
Average target price 234,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Gunilla Kristina Berg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB-44.39%1 505
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.13%42 501
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.29%17 063
EDENRED SE23.79%12 594
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.37%11 539
LG CORP.-0.25%9 913