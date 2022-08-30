AFRY : enters into a global framework agreement with Elkem

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:00

Elkem and AFRY have signed a frame agreement to provide engineering and consulting services for Elkem's production plants globally. The global frame agreement is a continuation of previous local frame agreements.

The frame agreement covers engineering and consulting services such as project management, multi-disciplinary engineering, risk assessments, process optimisation, inspections, digitalisation, construction management and delivery of complete electrical, control and automation systems.

Elkem is one of the world's leading companies within environmentally responsible production of metals and advanced material solutions. The increasing demand for low-carbon technologies and products such as solar panels, batteries and electrical vehicles will increase demand for several of Elkem's product segment within silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions. The company is simultaneously engaging actively to reduce the environmental impact from their own production processes.

"We are proud to continue supporting Elkem with their environmentally responsible production in multiple engineering and consulting areas under this global frame agreement. The potentiality for international collaboration is extensive and we have already expanded our co-operation in a number of disciplines," says Jon Julsen, Head of Process Industries Norway in AFRY.

Elkem has a world-wide presence with 30 production plants across the globe, making a good match with AFRY's global presence.



About AFRY

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutionsfor generations to come.

Making Future

About Elkem



Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,000 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2021, Elkem obtained a Platinum score from EcoVadis, which rated the company among the world's top 1% on sustainability transparency, and the company achieved an operating income of NOK 33.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com