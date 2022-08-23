Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Afry AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:15 2022-08-23 am EDT
144.80 SEK   +0.63%
08/17AFRY Unit Wins Project Management Deal for Norway's Ocean Space Center
MT
07/19Finland's Terveystalo Poaches CFO From Sweden's Afry
MT
07/19Changes in Group Executive Management
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFRY : provides basic engineering for Yash Pakka's sustainable packaging production expansion

08/23/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tue, 08/23/2022 - 08:30

Yash Pakka Limited has awarded AFRY basic engineering assignment for the Ayodhya packaging material production facility expansion project in India. The expansion enables Yash Pakka to increase sustainable packaging materials production and, at the same time, continue to be low-carbon with 100% bio-based energy.

Yash Pakka is a leading provider of packaging solutions in paper and compostable tableware. Company's bagasse fiber-based products are compostable, fossil-free and low-carbon alternatives integrating bio-based solutions that provide a green alternative to single-use plastic, styrofoam and other fossil-based materials. Yash Pakka's target is a green and circular economy comprising materials that are renewable, recyclable and can easily go back to Earth. This is effective approach in minimising waste and combatting climate change.

AFRY's basic engineering study contains specialty paper machine of 100 MT per day to lead towards flexible packaging with furnish, utilising max strength of agro residue bagass, biofuel based 10 MW of Cogen plant, pulp capacity enhancement by augmentation of Pulp Mill by another 75% as well as support infrastructure in line with increased output of pulp and paper machine.

"We are proud to be selected Yash Pakka's partner in their innovative and environmentally friendly production expansion project. Capturing the full potential of bio-based industries will be an enabler in mitigating climate change. By increasing the value of bio-based materials, reducing waste and embracing circular solutions, we will reach higher resource efficiency", says Antonio Bernucci, Head of Process Industries in SEA at AFRY.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Bernucci, Head of Process Industries SEA
Tel. +66 081 110 3458
e-mail antonio.bernucci@afry.com

Media Contacts:

Marika Hahtala, Director Communications, Marketing & Business Development, Process
Industries
Tel. +358 40 823 8986
e-mail marika.hahtala@afry.com

Facts about sustainable packagingLegislation and brand owner's requirements drive the packaging material market towards new, sustainable solutions. New opportunities appear especially for fibre-based materials. Read more: https://afry.com/en/area/pulp-paper-0?sector=1402

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Related files

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 06:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFRY AB
08/17AFRY Unit Wins Project Management Deal for Norway's Ocean Space Center
MT
07/19Finland's Terveystalo Poaches CFO From Sweden's Afry
MT
07/19Changes in Group Executive Management
AQ
07/19Afry AB Announces That Juuso Pajunen Will Leave His Position as CFO
CI
07/14TRANSCRIPT : Afry AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 14, 2022
CI
07/14Afry AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/13Sweden's AFRY Buys Irish Renewable Energy Consulting Services Group
MT
07/13AFRY acquires Ionic Consulting, a market leader in onshore wind and renewables in Irela..
AQ
07/13AFRY AB (OM : AFRY) acquired Ionic Consulting Limited.
CI
07/11Invitation to presentation of AFRY's Q2 report 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 807 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net income 2022 1 074 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 5 808 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 16 297 M 1 519 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 143,90 SEK
Average target price 234,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB-43.57%1 519
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.91%44 171
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-22.24%18 392
EDENRED SE27.43%13 156
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.74%12 234
LG CORP.1.48%9 992