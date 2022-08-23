AFRY : provides basic engineering for Yash Pakka's sustainable packaging production expansion

Tue, 08/23/2022 - 08:30

Yash Pakka Limited has awarded AFRY basic engineering assignment for the Ayodhya packaging material production facility expansion project in India. The expansion enables Yash Pakka to increase sustainable packaging materials production and, at the same time, continue to be low-carbon with 100% bio-based energy.

Yash Pakka is a leading provider of packaging solutions in paper and compostable tableware. Company's bagasse fiber-based products are compostable, fossil-free and low-carbon alternatives integrating bio-based solutions that provide a green alternative to single-use plastic, styrofoam and other fossil-based materials. Yash Pakka's target is a green and circular economy comprising materials that are renewable, recyclable and can easily go back to Earth. This is effective approach in minimising waste and combatting climate change.

AFRY's basic engineering study contains specialty paper machine of 100 MT per day to lead towards flexible packaging with furnish, utilising max strength of agro residue bagass, biofuel based 10 MW of Cogen plant, pulp capacity enhancement by augmentation of Pulp Mill by another 75% as well as support infrastructure in line with increased output of pulp and paper machine.

"We are proud to be selected Yash Pakka's partner in their innovative and environmentally friendly production expansion project. Capturing the full potential of bio-based industries will be an enabler in mitigating climate change. By increasing the value of bio-based materials, reducing waste and embracing circular solutions, we will reach higher resource efficiency", says Antonio Bernucci, Head of Process Industries in SEA at AFRY.

