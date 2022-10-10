Advanced search
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:46 2022-10-10 am EDT
138.80 SEK   -0.14%
03:12aAfry : signs contract with Eiffage on a new road project in Norway
PU
10/07Afry : publishes report on Great Britain electricity market reform
PU
10/06Afry : Nani Pajunen and Tiina Pajula join AFRY Management Consulting
PU
AFRY : signs contract with Eiffage on a new road project in Norway

10/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Mon, 10/10/2022 - 09:00

In 2020, AFRY was awarded the contract to provide detail-engineering for parcel 1 and 3 of the four-lane motorway E18 Langangen - Rugtvedt in the Eastern part of Norway. Following a competition, the French contractor Eiffage and AFRY are now entering a new collaboration on the detail-engineering of the remaining parcel 2.

The road development is currently one of the largest ongoing infrastructure projects in Norway. The development will solve the, sometimes, major challenges with the flow of traffic through Porsgrunn.

"We are very proud that Eiffage has chosen to continue the collaboration with AFRY on this project. This gives us the opportunity to detail-engineer the entire E18 Langangen - Rugtvedt motorway," says Anton Husøy, Head of Transportation in AFRY in Norway.

Over the past two years Eiffage and AFRY have carried out an optimization and regulation process of the scope of work for parcel 2 of the road project.

"The focus on sustainable solutions is high and E18 Langangen-Rugtvedt is one of the first road projects in Norway to use the CEEQUAL certification. The aim for the project is to achieve the EXCELLENT level," says Husøy.

The project is 100 percent model-based with high requirement of geometric representation and information in the models to ensure quality and control. Digital tools have been crucial for visualizing and conveying the information from models to practice and reality.

The motorway is scheduled to be completed in early 2026. The order value for AFRY is not disclosed.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Magni, Head of Communications, Infrastructure

+46 10 505 39 74, anna.magni@afry.com

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
