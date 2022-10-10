AFRY : signs contract with Eiffage on a new road project in Norway

Mon, 10/10/2022 - 09:00

In 2020, AFRY was awarded the contract to provide detail-engineering for parcel 1 and 3 of the four-lane motorway E18 Langangen - Rugtvedt in the Eastern part of Norway. Following a competition, the French contractor Eiffage and AFRY are now entering a new collaboration on the detail-engineering of the remaining parcel 2.

The road development is currently one of the largest ongoing infrastructure projects in Norway. The development will solve the, sometimes, major challenges with the flow of traffic through Porsgrunn.

"We are very proud that Eiffage has chosen to continue the collaboration with AFRY on this project. This gives us the opportunity to detail-engineer the entire E18 Langangen - Rugtvedt motorway," says Anton Husøy, Head of Transportation in AFRY in Norway.

Over the past two years Eiffage and AFRY have carried out an optimization and regulation process of the scope of work for parcel 2 of the road project.

"The focus on sustainable solutions is high and E18 Langangen-Rugtvedt is one of the first road projects in Norway to use the CEEQUAL certification. The aim for the project is to achieve the EXCELLENT level," says Husøy.

The project is 100 percent model-based with high requirement of geometric representation and information in the models to ensure quality and control. Digital tools have been crucial for visualizing and conveying the information from models to practice and reality.

The motorway is scheduled to be completed in early 2026. The order value for AFRY is not disclosed.



For further information, please contact:

Anna Magni, Head of Communications, Infrastructure

+46 10 505 39 74, anna.magni@afry.com