AFRY : supports Azerbaijan in streamlining and expanding its power generation capacity

State-owned Azerenerji OJSC, the largest electricity producer in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has awarded AFRY with an Owner's Engineering service assignment for the construction of a new power plant and increase of efficiency of the existing Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant.

The new 1280MW gas-fired power plant will be built within the current site in Mingechevir and consist of four new gas turbines and heat recovery steam generators.

The aim of the project is to increase power generation capacities due to the country's growing energy demand and to stabilise the grid, as well as to increase the overall efficiency. Two of the existing steam turbines will be modernised and connected to the new power plant, reaching a total capacity of 1880MW.

Once in operation, the plant will provide a reliable power supply throughout Azerbaijan which will have a positive impact on the electrical generation and transmission system countrywide.

AFRY's role is to support Azerenerji with project management, design review and factory acceptance tests to ensure that the project complies with international standards during all stages of the project.

AFRY's assignment also includes the review of the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) specifications, and monitoring of construction and commissioning of the power plant. In addition, AFRY will review the integration of the control system with the existing thermal power plant and the new two combined cycle gas turbines.

"AFRY is proud to support Azerenerji in this ambitious project supporting the country in developing a stable energy system. We are very pleased to start this collaboration and strengthen the relationship with Azerenerji. We are confident that our vast experience in combined cycle power plants will bring value to this strategic project", says Alessio Giuffra, AFRY's Managing Director for Italy and Azerbaijan.

"Considering AFRY's rich experience in the energy sector and with similar projects, the company was chosen as a partner for this important and strategic project. We are confident that AFRY will contribute to the successful and timely implementation of this project", says Baba Rzayev, President of Azerenerji OJSC.

AFRY is one of the largest power sector engineering consulting companies in the world, with substantial involvement in the design and construction of more than 400 power plants and over 140,000 MW of on-going thermal projects worldwide.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.

