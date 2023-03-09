Advanced search
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
2023-03-08
183.60 SEK   +0.05%
03/02Swedish Industrial Group Afry Buys Norway's Xpro
MT
03/02Afry : acquires XPRO in Norway
PU
03/02Afry AB (OM:AFRY) acquired Xpro As.
CI
AFRY : supports the Asian Development Bank in the largest wind power plant in Southeast Asia and first-ever wind project in Laos

03/09/2023
Thu, 03/09/2023 - 08:15 CET

AFRY provides Lender's Technical Advisory services for a flagship large-scale wind farm in Laos that will provide renewable energy to Vietnam.

The Monsoon Wind Power project is a 600MW onshore wind farm that will be located in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces in Southern Laos and is expected to export renewable energy to neighbouring Vietnam. With its 133 wind turbines, it will become the largest wind farm in Southeast Asia and the first-ever wind energy project in Laos.

The wind farm is owned by Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited (Monsoon) and sponsored by a group of developers led by Impact Electrons Siam Company Limited, a leading Thai company in power construction and renewable energy development.

The Monsoon project is financed by loans from a pool of financial institutions composed of some of the most renowned international banks, funds and financial agencies in the Asian region, together with the Asian Development Bank as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

The Asian Development Bank earlier awarded AFRY as their Lender's Technical Advisor (LTA) for the technical due diligence phase on the Monsoon wind farm. AFRY is now set to continue with the same role during the project construction and operation phases.

"AFRY is proud to be advising the lenders in the largest ever wind farm project in Southeast Asia that will contribute significantly to the transition of the region to clean energy sources. AFRY has 30 years of experience in the sector and has delivered wind power projects in over 60 countries around the world. We are confident that, through our technical expertise, we will be able to contribute positively to renewable energy projects such as these and be a pivotal partner for the project lenders and sponsors", says Petteri Härkki, AFRY Regional Director Asia.

AFRY has a proven track record of supporting lenders in Asia for over 45GW of thermal, hydro, wind and solar power assets, making AFRY one of the leading advisors in the region for technical and environmental advisory services.


For further information, please contact:

Petteri Härkki, Regional Director Asia, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy
+66 81 854 3712

Virginia Ferrari, Communications Manager, Energy Division
virginia.ferrari@afry.com

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Attachments

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
