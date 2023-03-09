AFRY : supports the Asian Development Bank in the largest wind power plant in Southeast Asia and first-ever wind project in Laos

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 08:15 CET

AFRY provides Lender's Technical Advisory services for a flagship large-scale wind farm in Laos that will provide renewable energy to Vietnam.

The Monsoon Wind Power project is a 600MW onshore wind farm that will be located in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces in Southern Laos and is expected to export renewable energy to neighbouring Vietnam. With its 133 wind turbines, it will become the largest wind farm in Southeast Asia and the first-ever wind energy project in Laos.

The wind farm is owned by Monsoon Wind Power Company Limited (Monsoon) and sponsored by a group of developers led by Impact Electrons Siam Company Limited, a leading Thai company in power construction and renewable energy development.

The Monsoon project is financed by loans from a pool of financial institutions composed of some of the most renowned international banks, funds and financial agencies in the Asian region, together with the Asian Development Bank as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner.

The Asian Development Bank earlier awarded AFRY as their Lender's Technical Advisor (LTA) for the technical due diligence phase on the Monsoon wind farm. AFRY is now set to continue with the same role during the project construction and operation phases.

"AFRY is proud to be advising the lenders in the largest ever wind farm project in Southeast Asia that will contribute significantly to the transition of the region to clean energy sources. AFRY has 30 years of experience in the sector and has delivered wind power projects in over 60 countries around the world. We are confident that, through our technical expertise, we will be able to contribute positively to renewable energy projects such as these and be a pivotal partner for the project lenders and sponsors", says Petteri Härkki, AFRY Regional Director Asia.

AFRY has a proven track record of supporting lenders in Asia for over 45GW of thermal, hydro, wind and solar power assets, making AFRY one of the leading advisors in the region for technical and environmental advisory services.



