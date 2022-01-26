AFRY : to design one of the first Czech high-speed railways

Wed, 01/26/2022 - 11:00

AFRY will play a crucial part in preparation of the future Czech high-speed rail (HSR) network. The international consortium led by AFRY is designing a project for Moravian Gate I, one of the first Czech HSR pilot programs. It will fundamentally change the shape of the state public transport.

In accordance with the principles of Best Value, AFRY has won a public tender held by the state-owned manager of the Czech railway infrastructure. The quality criteria accounted for 70 percent of the tender result, the major winning factor being AFRY's competence.

"AFRY has gained broad experience in developing many Europe's HSR projects. We're bringing skills, proven experience and deep knowledge of the topic into the Czech Republic. The delivery team combines a strong and competent local presence with top international expertise. This project really contributes to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society",says Ivo Šimek, Country Manager for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The Moravian Gate HSR project means a substantial increase in capacity of the busiest sections of the Moravian region railway network. Although the new railway is designed within the parameters for passenger transport only, it will also bring a significant improvement for freight carriers. In order to allow a wide use of the HSR by different trains and to ensure a long-term reliability of operation, the project also includes several connections to the existing railway network.

The Czech railway manager follows French state rules and standards for designing and building the HSR. On this project, AFRY will be closely cooperating with the French engineering company SYSTRA, one of the world leaders in this segment, delivering their national HSR know-how.



For further information, please contact:

Ivo Šimek, Country Manager Czech Republic and Slovakia

+420 60 271 51 94, ivo.simek@afry.com



Anna Magni, Head of Communications, Infrastructure

+46 10 505 39 74, anna.magni@afry.com