    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
News 
Summary

AFRY : to design one of the first Czech high-speed railways

01/26/2022 | 05:16am EST
Wed, 01/26/2022 - 11:00

AFRY will play a crucial part in preparation of the future Czech high-speed rail (HSR) network. The international consortium led by AFRY is designing a project for Moravian Gate I, one of the first Czech HSR pilot programs. It will fundamentally change the shape of the state public transport.

In accordance with the principles of Best Value, AFRY has won a public tender held by the state-owned manager of the Czech railway infrastructure. The quality criteria accounted for 70 percent of the tender result, the major winning factor being AFRY's competence.

"AFRY has gained broad experience in developing many Europe's HSR projects. We're bringing skills, proven experience and deep knowledge of the topic into the Czech Republic. The delivery team combines a strong and competent local presence with top international expertise. This project really contributes to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society",says Ivo Šimek, Country Manager for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The Moravian Gate HSR project means a substantial increase in capacity of the busiest sections of the Moravian region railway network. Although the new railway is designed within the parameters for passenger transport only, it will also bring a significant improvement for freight carriers. In order to allow a wide use of the HSR by different trains and to ensure a long-term reliability of operation, the project also includes several connections to the existing railway network.

The Czech railway manager follows French state rules and standards for designing and building the HSR. On this project, AFRY will be closely cooperating with the French engineering company SYSTRA, one of the world leaders in this segment, delivering their national HSR know-how.


For further information, please contact:

Ivo Šimek, Country Manager Czech Republic and Slovakia
+420 60 271 51 94, ivo.simek@afry.com

Anna Magni, Head of Communications, Infrastructure
+46 10 505 39 74, anna.magni@afry.com

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19 988 M 2 158 M 2 158 M
Net income 2021 1 219 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 5 780 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 23 209 M 2 499 M 2 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 680
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 205,00 SEK
Average target price 329,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
