AFRY : to design three of the Swedish Transport Administration's traffic centers

On behalf of Trafikverket, AFRY will be designing the traffic centers in Gothenburg, Malmö and Gävle. The purpose is to adapt the premises for the introduction of Sweden's new train management system and to integrate control of road and rail traffic in the same premises. AFRY's assignment involves, among other things, the production of project planning and construction documents for the new traffic centers, and energy efficiency of the buildings.

Through reconstruction, extension and new construction of the traffic centers, a standardized traffic control system will be introduced throughout the whole country. In Gothenburg there will be a reconstruction, in Malmö new construction and in Gävle an extension and reconstruction. The purpose is also to improve the physical security in the buildings, raise the standard for the working environment and achieve flexibility in operations.

Other than designing project planning and construction documents, AFRY's assignment includes improving energy efficiency in the buildings.

-We are very proud to win such a prestigious assignment, which covers several disciplines within AFRY. It obviously feels important to contribute to reducing the climate footprint by optimizing and improving energy efficiency in these three traffic centers, so that they become as sustainable as possible based on energy consumption, material selection, work environment, efficiency, and safety, says Mattias Andreassen, Head of Business Area Buildings at AFRY.

Gottlieb Paludan Architects, part of AFRY, will have a large and important role in the project.

-We look forward to contributing with our experience and expertise in the design of traffic centers in Sweden. We have worked on several similar projects in Denmark with very good results, with satisfied clients and a reduced climate footprint. Now we continue the journey and contribute to more sustainable transports in Sweden, says Mette Lyng Hansen, CEO at Gottlieb Paludan Architects.



