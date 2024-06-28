Fri, 28/06/2024 - 08:00 CEST

To meet the increasing need for fossil-free energy, Vattenfall is continuing to investigate the possibilities of the restoration and renewal of Juktan pumped power station. AFRY has contributed to the environmental impact statement and technical description for the application to the Land and Environment Court and has been awarded a contract for further work with the plant design of the pumped power station.

Juktan's power station is located between lakes Storjuktan and Storuman in the upper part of the Umeälven, in northern parts of Sweden. The power plant was the first and largest pumped power plant in Sweden and was in operation from 1979-1996.

Vattenfall has now submitted an application to the Land and Environmental Court in Umeå for the reconstruction of the power station. Assuming an investment decision, commissioning is planned for the year 2032. Juktan will then be Sweden's largest pumped power station with a production capacity of up to 315 MW.

During the project's pre-study phase, AFRY has been responsible for the investigation and decision-making basis for the project's continuation, as well as the environmental impact statement and technical description for the reconstruction.

In the next phase of the project, AFRY will carry out technical investigations to optimize the facility's performance and safety. This includes the power station's reconstruction, hydromechanical calculations to secure the waterways, development of requirements specifications and procurement documents for a new turbine and generator. Together with Vattenfall and Svenska Kraftnät, AFRY will also produce an RFG investigation (requirements for grid connection of generators).

─ We are very proud to contribute with our global expertise in hydropower to the project, where a part of Sweden's history is being revived. This type of large-scale energy storage is important to enable the industrial initiatives underway in northern Sweden. In a global context, hydropower is crucial for a more sustainable transition, says Elon Hägg, VP and Head of Business Area Hydro at AFRY.

─ Through these efforts, AFRY ensures that Vattenfall receives the technical data needed to be able to make an investment decision. Juktan can be an important contribution to increasing capacity in Sweden's future energy system, says Miriam Mesquine, business area manager Hydro Sweden at AFRY.

The project period is ongoing and commissioning is planned in the event of an investment decision by 2032.

About pumped hydroelectric power stations

Hydropower balances the electricity system and regulates unplanned electricity generation.

A hydroelectric pumped power station is a special form of hydropower plant that stores energy in the form of water that is pumped up to a reservoir and can produce energy when needed.

The upgrade includes a new turbine, generator, transformer and 400 kV switchgear above ground.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Rothzén, PR och PA Manager AFRY Sweden

+46 72 566 1928, maria.rothzen@afry.com

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 27 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Making Future