    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 03:17:39 am EDT
154.95 SEK   +0.68%
AFRY : to modernize Rostock city central wastewater treatment plant

06/07/2022
Tue, 06/07/2022 - 09:00

AFRY has been awarded a contract for modernization of Rostock city central wastewater treatment plant. AFRY will provide a wide range of engineering services as part of the KLAS Engineering consortium together with Regierungsbaumeister Schlegel (IB Schlegel), a partner engineering company.

The mechanical pre-treatment of the Rostock wastewater treatment plant with intake structure, screening plant, aerated grit and grease trap is integrated in a building and has been in operation since 1995.

Due to many years of operation in a challenging atmosphere caused by hydrogen sulfide (H2S), considerable damage has occurred in the building. The only cost-effective solution therefore is a completely new construction of the mechanical pre-treatment and the dismantling of the old plant.

AFRY, as part of the KLAS Engineering consortium, together with IB Schlegel will provide a wide range of engineering services for this challenging project. In addition to project management and civil engineering, the focus is on process engineering for the modernization of the central wastewater treatment plant of the hanseatic and university city of Rostock.

To realistically simulate the course of flows under different environmental conditions, modern computer technology, so called Fluid Dynamics Modeling, is used for the entire design.

"The modeling provides a deeper understanding of expected flow patterns and allows the optimisation of aeration in the grit chamber, which has a positive impact on energy consumption and operating costs," says Nicola La Rocca, Head of department Urban Water Management, AFRY Germany.

Nord Wasser is the operator of the wastewater treatment plant.

"The planned modernization will further improve the operation of our wastewater treatment plant, which plays a central role in protecting our waters" says Björn Rüth, Project Manager of Nord Wasser GmbH.

For the further course of the project, the AFRY experts have already presented the first planning ideas, which were further developed in a value engineering workshop together with Nord Wasser GmbH.


For further information, please contact:

Nicola La Rocca, Head of Section Urban Water Management Berlin

+49 172 99 02 391, nicola.larocca@afry.com

Anna Magni, Head of Communications, Infrastructure

+46 10 505 39 74, anna.magni@afry.com

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future

Afry AB published this content on 07 June 2022


