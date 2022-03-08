AFRY : will establish a production facility in Sweden for Hooked Foods in less than a year

Tue, 03/08/2022 - 08:00

AFRY is now part of Hooked Foods' journey, supporting with the process design, food safety, supply chain, automation strategy and facility requirements. AFRY will realise expansion plans to establish a Swedish production facility in less than a year. AFRYs role will be to support and advise Hooked Foods in their work of developing a new pilot plant in Sweden.

Hooked Foods is an impactdrivenstartup committed to solving large scale environmental problems and develop plant-based seafood to lead the transition to a healthier marine ecosystem. The company recently ranked 236 on the Global FoodTech 500 list after recently launching their alternative tuna product Toonish in the Swedish market.

​"We are proud to partner up with a company that is addressing current climate issues and look forward to helping Hooked grow and make a positive impact on the climate. At AFRY, we are passionate about future foods and the ongoing shift towards more climate-friendly eating habits and therefore we are excited to be a part of Hooked Foods growth," says Katrin Hedvall, Business Unit Manager, AFRY.

"We are beyond excited to partner up with such a high caliber company such as AFRY in order to speed up the transition toward plant based protein production. This will be a game changer for us as a company!" says Tom Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Hooked Foods

With the new factory in place, there are opportunities to broaden products and create Hooked Foods' next product, Salmonish.