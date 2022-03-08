AFRY : will establish a production facility in Sweden for Hooked Foods in less than a year

Tue, 03/08/2022 - 08:00
AFRY is now part of Hooked Foods' journey, supporting with the process design, food safety, supply chain, automation strategy and facility requirements. AFRY will realise expansion plans to establish a Swedish production facility in less than a year. AFRYs role will be to support and advise Hooked Foods in their work of developing a new pilot plant in Sweden.
Hooked Foods is an impactdrivenstartup committed to solving large scale environmental problems and develop plant-based seafood to lead the transition to a healthier marine ecosystem. The company recently ranked 236 on the Global FoodTech 500 list after recently launching their alternative tuna product Toonish in the Swedish market.
"We are proud to partner up with a company that is addressing current climate issues and look forward to helping Hooked grow and make a positive impact on the climate. At AFRY, we are passionate about future foods and the ongoing shift towards more climate-friendly eating habits and therefore we are excited to be a part of Hooked Foods growth," says Katrin Hedvall, Business Unit Manager, AFRY.
"We are beyond excited to partner up with such a high caliber company such as AFRY in order to speed up the transition toward plant based protein production. This will be a game changer for us as a company!" says Tom Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Hooked Foods
With the new factory in place, there are opportunities to broaden products and create Hooked Foods' next product, Salmonish.
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
