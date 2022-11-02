Afry : Fredrik Hellberg is the new Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY

Fredrik Hellberg worked for 10 years at Koncept leading big projects and creating value through good design, among which several projects together with Light Bureau. He takes on his new role starting November 7, leading the team of approximately 80 lighting designers and engineers across Scandinavia and the UK.

"I have always been impressed by Light Bureau, home of some of the most skilled individuals in a relatively young, developing industry, and I look forward to working with the best", says Fredrik Hellberg, Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY.

At the same time, Light Bureau is strengthening their international business with Paul Traynor leading Light Bureau's international business development. Paul Traynor will continue as Country Manager in the UK and drive Light Bureau's international presence to become an even stronger competitor on the global market.

"I am very happy to see Fredrik return to AFRY in this new capacity. His experience within leadership and business development will be the perfect fit for Light Bureau. I would also like to thank Paul Traynor who has done a fantastic job of heading Light Bureau through a demanding two years and I am confident that he will successfully continue leading growth in existing as well as international markets", says Helena Paulsson, VP and Head of the Architecture & Design offer at AFRY.