  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Afry AB
  News
  Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:43 2022-11-02 am EDT
155.80 SEK   +2.37%
Afry : Fredrik Hellberg is the new Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY
PU
11/01Afry : signs a larger sought-after framework agreement with the City of Gothenburg
PU
11/01Nomination Committee for AFRY AB (publ) appointed
AQ
Afry : Fredrik Hellberg is the new Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY

11/02/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Fredrik Hellberg worked for 10 years at Koncept leading big projects and creating value through good design, among which several projects together with Light Bureau. He takes on his new role starting November 7, leading the team of approximately 80 lighting designers and engineers across Scandinavia and the UK.

"I have always been impressed by Light Bureau, home of some of the most skilled individuals in a relatively young, developing industry, and I look forward to working with the best", says Fredrik Hellberg, Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY.

At the same time, Light Bureau is strengthening their international business with Paul Traynor leading Light Bureau's international business development. Paul Traynor will continue as Country Manager in the UK and drive Light Bureau's international presence to become an even stronger competitor on the global market.

"I am very happy to see Fredrik return to AFRY in this new capacity. His experience within leadership and business development will be the perfect fit for Light Bureau. I would also like to thank Paul Traynor who has done a fantastic job of heading Light Bureau through a demanding two years and I am confident that he will successfully continue leading growth in existing as well as international markets", says Helena Paulsson, VP and Head of the Architecture & Design offer at AFRY.

Disclaimer

Afry AB published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 374 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net income 2022 961 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 6 536 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 17 237 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 152,20 SEK
Average target price 220,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Maria Christina Schauman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB-40.31%1 562
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.36%43 489
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.12%15 516
EDENRED SE28.17%12 791
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.61%11 257
LG CORP.0.62%9 113