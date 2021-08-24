Log in
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
Afry : From strangers in the grocery store to friends and colleagues at AFRY

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
Have you ever seen someone struggle with the payment in the grocery store? Would you help them out and pay, or stay quiet in the line?

A cold evening in September, Sara Tuomaala, Assignment Leader Commercial Kitchen at AFRY, drove to the grocery store, just before the store was closing. She collected her groceries in a hurry and went to the checkout to pay. Then she realised: she had forgotten both her wallet and her phone. She was tired and felt ashamed that she had to leave the story empty-handed, without tomorrow's breakfast.

Further back in the line, also waiting to pay, stood Atieh Khaleghi, Consultant at BAIT Future Technologies at AFRY, and her husband Babak. They saw the woman in front of them discussing with the cashier, and Atieh looked at Sara and told Babak 'if we have a daughter one day, I wholeheartedly wish she looks like this girl'.

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 822 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net income 2021 1 271 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 4 676 M 536 M 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 32 252 M 3 697 M 3 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 421
Free-Float 77,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 283,60 SEK
Average target price 338,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB12.90%3 697
CINTAS CORPORATION10.88%40 344
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.23%25 154
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.26%14 570
EDENRED SE3.60%13 976
LG CORP.-6.76%12 747