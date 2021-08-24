Afry : From strangers in the grocery store to friends and colleagues at AFRY

A cold evening in September, Sara Tuomaala, Assignment Leader Commercial Kitchen at AFRY, drove to the grocery store, just before the store was closing. She collected her groceries in a hurry and went to the checkout to pay. Then she realised: she had forgotten both her wallet and her phone. She was tired and felt ashamed that she had to leave the story empty-handed, without tomorrow's breakfast.



Further back in the line, also waiting to pay, stood Atieh Khaleghi, Consultant at BAIT Future Technologies at AFRY, and her husband Babak. They saw the woman in front of them discussing with the cashier, and Atieh looked at Sara and told Babak 'if we have a daughter one day, I wholeheartedly wish she looks like this girl'.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.