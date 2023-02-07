Afry : Löfbergs selects AFRY's digital solution to increase the productivity of its coffee production

Löfbergs has continuously invested in increasing productivity at its production facilities to meet their sustainability goals. Löfbergs now sees the potential to further increase its production efficiency by choosing AFRY's digital system platform AFRY Pulse to optimise its production processes.

AFRY Pulse is advanced and modern production support software developed by AFRY that connects information from equipment, process, and humans. The software helps to maximise availability in industrial processes and thereby increases productivity. Through a user-friendly interface, the user can easily obtain an overview of the production, gain control of where efforts are required or where in the production chain there is free capacity and work in a more proactive manner.

"We look forward to using AFRY Pulse in our daily work to continuously develop and optimise production, and thus meet increased demands on sustainability and resource efficiency", says Jonas Berg, Production Manager at Löfbergs.

In the first phase, the implementation of AFRY Pulse will focus on increasing productivity through specialised information management functionality, visualisation, and support for decision making. AFRY Pulse will also clearly visualise and enable follow-up to specific sustainability key figures.

"We are proud to support Löfbergs further with our digital expertise and system solutions and look forward to contributing to the development of Löfbergs digitalisation process. With AFRY Pulse, we will deliver a digital solution that contributes to the development of a smart and connected factory of the future, as well as a flexible way of working with specific adjustments for Löfbergs' operations", says Richard Hellberg, Section Manager Industrial Digitalization, AFRY Process Industries Sweden.

AFRY Pulse is planned to be installed at Löfbergs during Q1 2023.

About Löfbergs

Löfbergs is one of the largest family-owned coffee roasteries in the Nordic countries. Their production is equivalent to more than 10 million cups of good coffee - per day! Their head office is located in Karlstad, Sweden, and the company has roasting houses in Sweden, Denmark and Latvia.

AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to make progress in sustainability and digitalization.

We are 19,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

Making Future

