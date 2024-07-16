Q2 report Apr-Jun 2024
JONAS GUSTAVSSON, PRESIDENT & CEO
BO SANDSTRÖM, CFO
JULY 16, 2024
Q2: Improved profitability in a stable quarter
SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVED GROWTH
- Total growth of 4.7% and 2.2% adj. organic
- Continued mixed market
- Stable order stock of SEK 20 billion
IMPROVED PROFITABILITY
- EBITA was SEK 572 million (421) and the EBITA margin was 8.0% (6.1)
- Margin was higher than LY, even adjusted for calendar effects
- EBITA improvement in the quarter was largely driven by Infrastructure
CONTINUED EXECUTION OF IMPROVEMENT MEASURES
- Improvement programme in Infrastructure according to plan
- Capacity adjustments in Process Industries
- Focus on utilisation and flexibility to meet changes in the market
7,191
Net sales, SEK million
4.7
Total growth, %
572
EBITA, SEK million
8.0
EBITA margin, %
Note: EBITA and EBITA margin excluding items affecting comparability
Market update
INDUSTRIAL SECTOR
- Mixed market as experienced in previous quarters
- Stable demand in several segments, such as automotive, life science & defence
- Weak demand in pulp & paper, as well as telecom and IT consultants
ENERGY SECTOR
- Strong demand driven by energy transition
INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR
- Public investments in infrastructure and transport at a stable level
- Continued weak real estate segment
Divisional overview
Strengthen position
and profitability
in infrastructure
Scale globally in
Grow Nordic
decarbonisation,
industrial and digital
energy and
portfolio, expand
biobased materials
internationally
in niches
Process
Energy
Management
Infrastructure
Industrial
Industries
Consulting
& Digital Solutions
ADJ ORG GROWTH
EBITA MARGIN
COMMENTS
-5.9%
9.3%
Weaker results due to low demand pulp & paper
8.8%
11.5%
3.7%
1.8%
9.8%
15.7%
7.7%
6.4%
Strong growth
Strong growth
Improved margin,
Stable development in
and results
and results
improvement programme
quarter with a mixed
according to plan
market
Advisor to the public
Technical analysis for
Partner to the foodtech
service company NRK
Vattenfall's pumped
company cReal for new
for a new headoffice
power station, Juktan,
production facility in
and media house in
in Sweden
Sweden
Norway
Financial overview
NET SALES; QUARTERLY AND R12; SEK MILLION
25 692
27 276
21 573
6 869
7 191
5 975
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
EBITA; QUARTERLY AND R12; SEK MILLION; EXCL. IAC
2 072
2 085
1 787
572
451
421
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Net Sales
NET SALES; SEK MILLION
+2.2%
+4.7%
33
7,191
7,023
135
6,869
154
Q2 2023
Price/ Volume
Adj. Org
Calendar
Fx/ Structural
Q2 2024
COMMENTS
-
Price development in quarter compensating for lower number of
FTE's, reductions since mid 2023
- Calendar effect of 9 hours more, corresponding to SEK 135 million on net sales
Growth development
ADJUSTED ORGANIC GROWTH; YoY; %
10.8
8.9
5.9
INFRASTRUCTURE
3.2
3.7
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
INDUSTRIAL &
DIGITAL
SOLUTIONS
0.4
1.8
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
PROCESS
INDUSTRIES
-3.9
-5.9
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
2.2
0.5
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
COMMENTS
- All divisions reported positive adjusted organic growth except Process Industries
- Sequential improvement on adjusted organic growth, driven by primarily Energy and Infrastructure
ENERGY
8.8
1.3
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
MANAGEMENT
CONSULTING
11.5
7.4
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Order stock
ORDER STOCK; SEK BILLION
-3.2%
19.9
20.6
20.4
19.3
20.4
19.9
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
COMMENTS
- Order stock decreased sequentially, partly driven by FX movements but also Process industries
- Energy order stock remains at a high level
- Process Industries declined both sequentially and compared to previous year
INFRASTRUCTURE
8.8
8.5
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
INDUSTRIAL &
DIGITAL
SOLUTIONS
2.73.0
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
PROCESS
INDUSTRIES
3.62.6
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
ENERGY
4.95.3
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
MANAGEMENT
CONSULTING
0.50.5
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBITA development
EBITA; SEK MILLION; EXCL. IAC
+47
525
572
421
104
Q2 2023
Calendar effect
Cal. Adj. Q2 2023
Q2 2024
EBITA
6.1%
7.5%
8.0%
margin
COMMENTS
- Margin higher than last year, even when adjusting for calendar effect
- Profit improvement in the quarter largely driven by Infrastructure
- Process Industries had weaker profitability due to lower demand
Note: EBITA and EBITA margin excluding items affecting comparability
EBITA MARGIN; %
INFRASTRUCTURE
4.07.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
INDUSTRIAL &
DIGITAL
SOLUTIONS
5.86.4
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
PROCESS
INDUSTRIES
11.5
9.3
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
ENERGY
9.09.8
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
MANAGEMENT
CONSULTING
12.315.7
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
