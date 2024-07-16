AFRY AB, formerly AF Poyry AB, is a Sweden-based consulting, engineering and design company active mainly in the fields of energy, industry and infrastructure. The Companyâs activities are structured into five divisions: Infrastructure, Industrial and Digital Solutions, Process Industries, Energy, and Management Consulting. The Company's Industrial and Digital offering includes product development, production automation and information technology solutions within the automotive, telecommunications, defense and security, food processing, pharmaceutical, forestry, mining, and oil and gas sectors. In the field of Energy, the Company provides engineering and consulting services in the areas transmission and distribution, as well as power plants for all kinds of energy sources. The Company also provides management and design for infrastructure projects covering roads, railways and buildings. The Company operates worldwide.

Sector Business Support Services