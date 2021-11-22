Afry : The Kalasatama-Pasila Project enters the next phase – new tramway and street environment in Helsinki

Mon, 11/22/2021 - 08:00

The Kalasatama-Pasila Project will now proceed into the implementation phase, as the Helsinki City and Helsinki City Transport have approved the target outcome costs for the contractors. AFRY and GRK form an alliance, which are responsible for engineering and construction of part of the new tramway, connecting Kalasatama and Pasila in just 15 minutes.

The new tramway connects the Kalasatama and Pasila traffic hubs, and entails 4.5 km of tramway between Nihti, Kalasatama center, Hermannin rantatie, Vallilanlaakso and Pasila. Streets, walkways, cycle lanes, green areas and municipal infrastructure will also be renewed. In addition, there will be changes to the existing tracks and streets in Pasila. The construction work is planned to begin in January 2022 and the goal is to start commercial operation of the tramline in 2024.

"Our journey and great cooperation during the development phase has brought us to the point, where we can move on to the implementation phase. We now have commonly agreed plan as a basis for the common journey towards the final goal in 2024. I want to thank all parties involved so far," says the project manager Mikko Asikainen, Helsinki City Transport.

The new tram line adheres to the objectives of the Carbon-neutral Helsinki 2035 action plan, that promotes the increase of sustainable modes of transport. The project recycles land masses and uses recycled stones and furniture, and low carbon concrete will be used in piling. The sustainability actions will be verified with CEEQUAL certification.

AFRY, together with GRK, form the Karaatti alliance, responsible for engineering and construction of the project from the northern part of Hermannin rantatie through Vallilanlaakso to Pasila.

"The tramway complements the sustainable mobility network of Helsinki and supports the City of Helsinki's vision to be the most functional city in the world. The future mobility is more and more about rail, so it is great to be part of this project," says Mikko Inkala, Head of Transportation for AFRY in Finland.

The project also includes the street environment, which will become safer and more attractive, and significantly improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. The tramway will also connect to the Kruunusillat tramway, which is estimated to be completed in 2027.

