Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Afry AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afry : The Kalasatama-Pasila Project enters the next phase – new tramway and street environment in Helsinki

11/22/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mon, 11/22/2021 - 08:00

The Kalasatama-Pasila Project will now proceed into the implementation phase, as the Helsinki City and Helsinki City Transport have approved the target outcome costs for the contractors. AFRY and GRK form an alliance, which are responsible for engineering and construction of part of the new tramway, connecting Kalasatama and Pasila in just 15 minutes.

The new tramway connects the Kalasatama and Pasila traffic hubs, and entails 4.5 km of tramway between Nihti, Kalasatama center, Hermannin rantatie, Vallilanlaakso and Pasila. Streets, walkways, cycle lanes, green areas and municipal infrastructure will also be renewed. In addition, there will be changes to the existing tracks and streets in Pasila. The construction work is planned to begin in January 2022 and the goal is to start commercial operation of the tramline in 2024.

"Our journey and great cooperation during the development phase has brought us to the point, where we can move on to the implementation phase. We now have commonly agreed plan as a basis for the common journey towards the final goal in 2024. I want to thank all parties involved so far," says the project manager Mikko Asikainen, Helsinki City Transport.

The new tram line adheres to the objectives of the Carbon-neutral Helsinki 2035 action plan, that promotes the increase of sustainable modes of transport. The project recycles land masses and uses recycled stones and furniture, and low carbon concrete will be used in piling. The sustainability actions will be verified with CEEQUAL certification.

AFRY, together with GRK, form the Karaatti alliance, responsible for engineering and construction of the project from the northern part of Hermannin rantatie through Vallilanlaakso to Pasila.

"The tramway complements the sustainable mobility network of Helsinki and supports the City of Helsinki's vision to be the most functional city in the world. The future mobility is more and more about rail, so it is great to be part of this project," says Mikko Inkala, Head of Transportation for AFRY in Finland.

The project also includes the street environment, which will become safer and more attractive, and significantly improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. The tramway will also connect to the Kruunusillat tramway, which is estimated to be completed in 2027.

Read more about the Kalasatama-Pasila Project.

AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Related images

Disclaimer

ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFRY AB
02:14aAFRY : The Kalasatama-Pasila Project enters the next phase – new tramway and street ..
PU
11/19AFRY : signs agreement to acquire Norwegian Vivento AS
PU
11/19AFRY AB (OM : AFRY) agreed to acquire Vivento As.
CI
11/18AFRY : on Allbright's green list for gender equality
PU
11/18AFRY : Norwegian Lighting Design Award 2021
PU
11/11CORRECTION : AFRY Sets Up New Software Services Division
MT
11/11AFRY Sets Up New Software Services Division
MT
11/11AFRY's AFRY X Unit To Become New Unit To Develop Software Services, Solutions in IoT, A..
MT
11/11AFRY X becomes a new Division and Per Kristian Egseth is appointed member of the Group ..
AQ
11/11Afry AB Appoinrs Per Kristian Egseth as Member of the Group Executive Management of AFR..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 022 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net income 2021 1 233 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 5 769 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 29 457 M 3 305 M 3 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 16 680
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart AFRY AB
Duration : Period :
Afry AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 260,20 SEK
Average target price 329,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFRY AB3.58%3 305
CINTAS CORPORATION26.20%46 125
TELEPERFORMANCE SE34.54%24 270
BUREAU VERITAS SA36.86%15 233
EDENRED SE-5.80%12 331
LG CORP.-10.09%11 559