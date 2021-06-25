Log in
    AFRY   SE0005999836

AFRY AB

(AFRY)
Afry : Efterklang awarded with Transform Awards Europe 2021

06/25/2021
Efterklang, a part of AFRY, was awarded with a Gold prize in the Transform Awards Europe 2021 in the category Best Use of Audio Brand. The winning project is the audio universe for Storytel, a world leading audiobook streaming service with over 1,1 million paying subscribers globally.

In 2019, Storytel reshaped their visual profile and tonality of their brand. As Storytel's main goal is to provide audio services, a defined audio brand was a natural next step in the re-branding process. Efterklang was assigned to create an audio branding universe that would convey the Storytel brand and its services. The audio brand had to fit Storytel's global presence with consideration given to different cultures, languages and music traditions.

'We are very happy and honoured to receive the Transform Award Europe 2021! The Gold prize is a proof that we continue to deliver best-in-class performance in innovative sound design and audio branding. I would like to congratulate the Efterklang team that has delivered this great work and also Storytel, who trusted us with this amazing project!'

- Zlatan Idnert, Head of Efterklang

Learn more about the project - visit the Storytel case page.

Disclaimer: ÅF Pöyry AB published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 836 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
Net income 2021 1 231 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2021 3 786 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 31 949 M 3 767 M 3 763 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 15 981
Free-Float 76,9%
Technical analysis trends AFRY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 282,00 SEK
Average target price 326,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonas Mikael Gustavsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Juuso Edvard Pajunen Chief Financial Officer
Tom Erixon Chairman
Anders Tage Snell Independent Director
Joakim Rafael Rubin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFRY AB12.26%3 772
CINTAS CORPORATION6.89%39 689
TELEPERFORMANCE SE26.35%24 018
EDENRED SE8.47%14 947
LG CORP.9.91%14 858
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.98%14 351