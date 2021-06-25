Afry : Efterklang awarded with Transform Awards Europe 2021

Efterklang, a part of AFRY, was awarded with a Gold prize in the Transform Awards Europe 2021 in the category Best Use of Audio Brand. The winning project is the audio universe for Storytel, a world leading audiobook streaming service with over 1,1 million paying subscribers globally.

In 2019, Storytel reshaped their visual profile and tonality of their brand. As Storytel's main goal is to provide audio services, a defined audio brand was a natural next step in the re-branding process. Efterklang was assigned to create an audio branding universe that would convey the Storytel brand and its services. The audio brand had to fit Storytel's global presence with consideration given to different cultures, languages and music traditions.

'We are very happy and honoured to receive the Transform Award Europe 2021! The Gold prize is a proof that we continue to deliver best-in-class performance in innovative sound design and audio branding. I would like to congratulate the Efterklang team that has delivered this great work and also Storytel, who trusted us with this amazing project!'

- Zlatan Idnert, Head of Efterklang

