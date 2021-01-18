AFT Pharmaceuticals : 24-hour efficacy for Crystawash Extend Hand SanitiserOpens in a new Window

Market and media release 11 January 2021

AFT confirms demonstration of 24-hour efficacy for

Crystawash Extend Hand Sanitiser

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) today announces independent laboratories have found that its new Crystawash Extend Hand Sanitiser:

Displays 24-hour residual efficacy against germs evidenced by testing on synthetic skin 1 against S.Aureus and E.Coli 2

Meets the accepted standard for killing Corona virus, evidenced by activity against the Corona virus surrogate [Murine hepatitis virus (MHV1) 4

The newly developed, ethanol free, foaming formulation adds to AFT's existing Crystawash sanitiser range in Australia and New Zealand and meets the huge demand for hand sanitiser that has emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic. It also enhances the appeal of AFT's over-the-counter portfolio of medicines, now sold in more than 6,000 pharmacies and other outlets across Australasia.

AFT Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "Crystawash Extend's long-lasting protection offers real advantages over many other sanitisers, which are challenged every time a new surface is touched.

"Crystawash Extend covers the hands with an invisible, water-proof, biostatic layer that ruptures the membranes of germs upon contact. The result is effective hand sanitisation and protection against contact of multiple germ-infected surfaces. The chosen formulation was developed after rigorous testing on a number of potential formulations"

Dr Atkinson said AFT believes the product has long-term potential.

"Despite the very welcome advent of several COVID-19 vaccines, we see no let-up in demand for effective hand sanitiser. The vaccination programme will take some time to roll out. And even after the programme has been completed, we expect consumer interest in hand sanitisation to remain strong."

Dr Atkinson said Crystawash Extend sales will add to this financial year's results in Australia and New Zealand and also has potential around the world as AFT leverages its global network of partners to out-license the product in other jurisdictions. Already Canada's CombomedPharma Inc has agreed to distribute Crystawash Extend in that country and more agreements are expected to follow.

