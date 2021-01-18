AFT Pharmaceuticals : 24-hour efficacy for Crystawash Extend Hand SanitiserOpens in a new Window

|
Market and media release
|
11 January 2021
AFT confirms demonstration of 24-hour efficacy for
Crystawash Extend Hand Sanitiser
AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) today announces independent laboratories have found that its new Crystawash Extend Hand Sanitiser:
-
Displays 24-hour residual efficacy against germs evidenced by testing on synthetic skin1 against S.Aureus and E.Coli2
-
Kills 99.99% of germs on immediate contact being S.Aureus, E.Coli, P.aeruginosa, and E. hirae3
-
Meets the accepted standard for killing Corona virus, evidenced by activity against the Corona virus surrogate [Murine hepatitis virus (MHV1)4
The newly developed, ethanol free, foaming formulation adds to AFT's existing Crystawash sanitiser range in Australia and New Zealand and meets the huge demand for hand sanitiser that has emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic. It also enhances the appeal of AFT's over-the-counter portfolio of medicines, now sold in more than 6,000 pharmacies and other outlets across Australasia.
AFT Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "Crystawash Extend's long-lasting protection offers real advantages over many other sanitisers, which are challenged every time a new surface is touched.
"Crystawash Extend covers the hands with an invisible, water-proof, biostatic layer that ruptures the membranes of germs upon contact. The result is effective hand sanitisation and protection against contact of multiple germ-infected surfaces. The chosen formulation was developed after rigorous testing on a number of potential formulations"
Dr Atkinson said AFT believes the product has long-term potential.
"Despite the very welcome advent of several COVID-19 vaccines, we see no let-up in demand for effective hand sanitiser. The vaccination programme will take some time to roll out. And even after the programme has been completed, we expect consumer interest in hand sanitisation to remain strong."
Dr Atkinson said Crystawash Extend sales will add to this financial year's results in Australia and New Zealand and also has potential around the world as AFT leverages its global network of partners to out-license the product in other jurisdictions. Already Canada's CombomedPharma Inc has agreed to distribute Crystawash Extend in that country and more agreements are expected to follow.
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622, New Zealand
Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969 investor.relations@aftpharm.com
Footnotes
-
VITRO-SKIN®;Florida Suncare Testing, Inc. IMS Division. https://ims-usa.com/vitro-skin- substrates/vitro-skin/
-
AFT Pharmaceuticals/AsureQuality Laboratory Services, New Zealand microbiological effectiveness study evaluating residual killing activity against transient microbial skin flora on synthetic skin (test organisms: S.Aureus NZRM 147/ATCC 6538 and E.Coli NZRM 2577/ATCC 8739).
-
Time Kill Test conducted by Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing, Australia; Protocol: TMD-110, EN
13727; Test organisms: S.Aureus ATCC 6538, E.Coli NCTC 10538, P.aeruginosa ATCC 15442, and E. hirae ATCC 10541
-
Virucidal Test by Carrier Method conducted by Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing, Australia; Protocol: TMCV 006, ASTM E1053; Test organisms: Murine hepatitis virus (MHV1) ATCC/VR-261.
|
For more information:
|
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Dr Hartley Atkinson
|
Richard Inder
|
Managing Director
|
The Project
|
AFT Pharmaceuticals
|
Tel: +64 21 645 643
|
Tel: +64 9488 0232
|
About AFT Pharmaceuticals
AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical business with a broad range of products, both developed itself and in-licensed from third parties. AFT's products cover all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter, prescription and hospital. Historically, AFT's home markets have been Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia. However, the company is out-licensing its own products to licensees and distributors to sell in an increasing number of countries around the world. The company's intensive Research and Development program forms the basis of its international sales strategy. For more information about the company, visit our website www.aftpharm.com.
