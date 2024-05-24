This achievement marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a truly global pharmaceutical company and it is a major achievement for a New Zealand company.

With the recent launch of the intravenous form of our Maxigesic® pain relief medicine in the US and the impending US launch of the line extension, the rapid dissolving tablet Maxigesic Rapid, our proprietary products are now positioned in a significant number of the world's major healthcare markets.

The result underscores the strengths of AFT's approach to international expansion and sustainable growth. We've benefited from growing demand for our products in both our home markets and further afield, reaping the rewards of careful and consistent investment into research and development and the product pipeline.

Moreover, we achieved this result while reducing debt and continuing to significantly invest for the future with the expansion of our product development portfolio, our presence in new markets such as the UK and North America and support for a strong programme of new product launches.

We have generated record profits for the March financial year on the back of strong topline growth across all territories, especially in our International and Asian businesses, extending the company's decades long record for consistent expansion.

We have meanwhile positioned the company to build on that record with investments for the future. These growth projects have included the establishment of new business hubs in the US, Canada, South Africa and further investment in the UK and Europe. We have extended our existing products to new territories, signed 122 new in-licensing agreements for markets around the world, and expanded our product development pipeline.

We continue to see considerable potential in all of the markets we operate, and we are pleased with the progress we have made capitalising on it.

Financial Results

Revenue from the sale of existing products,

new products and product royalties grew by 20% to $186.9 million from $155.8 million, with the company's family of Maxigesic pain relief medicines and the Australian over the counter (OTC) business making the strongest contribution.

Growth has also been supported by ongoing investment in product marketing including the launch of the Maxigesic tablets and intravenous (marketed as Combogesic®) dose forms in the UK and our E-commerce platforms.

Total revenue, which included licensing income of $8.5 million, rose 25% to $195.4 million from $156.6 million in the prior year. The majority of the licensing income came from a milestone payment of circa $6 million from the US licensee Hikma Pharmaceuticals following the launch of Maxigesic IV in February.

Operating profit rose 23% to $24.2 million from $19.7 million in the prior year. The result was in line with guidance issued in February 2024, but lower than our initial guidance of $22 million to $24 million which excluded the Hikma license income, due principally to slower than expected Australian sales from newly launched products and our decision to accelerate our investment into important growth projects utilizing proceeds

of the Maxigesic IV milestone payment.

Meanwhile, we saw what we believe is a short-term reduction of margins in Australasia due to some overstocking and subsequent price discounting of some key high margin lines, stronger sales of lower margin products plus some stock write offs including some one off's dating back to the pandemic.

EBITDA of $26.2 million was 22% higher than the $21.4 million in the prior period, while net profit after tax increased 46% to $15.6 million from $10.7 million.