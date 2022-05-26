Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
  News
  Summary
    AFT   NZAFTE0001S4

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-24
4.010 NZD   +2.56%
02:39aAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Application for quotation of securities - AFP
PU
05/22AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/22AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : FY22 Results AnnouncementOpens in new window
PU
AFT Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - AFP

05/26/2022 | 02:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 26, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AFP

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT

9,000

26/05/2022

NZX

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

609017969

1.3

ASX issuer code

AFP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AFPAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AFP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

9,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://investors.aftpharm.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=Announcements/NZX/20180615/281088.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

26/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

9,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 2.80000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:38:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 155 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 24,9 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2023 20,6 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 420 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,01 NZD
Average target price 5,76 NZD
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hartley Atkinson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Malcolm Tubby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Mark Flacks Chairman
Douglas John Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Jon Lamb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-10.49%271
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.00%477 336
PFIZER, INC.-9.04%299 678
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.57%281 309
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.15%275 413
ABBVIE INC.12.23%263 494