  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFT   NZAFTE0001S4

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-19
3.210 NZD   +3.55%
05:46pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : FY2022 presentation
PU
04/28AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Application for quotation of securities - AFP
PU
04/04AFT Pharmaceuticals Announces US Food and Drug Administration Approve Topical Treatment Indicated for Facial Angiofibroma
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFT Pharmaceuticals : FY2022 presentation

05/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
ersonal use only

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2022

Important Notice

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ("AFT"), to provide a general overview of the performance of AFT for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. It is not prepared for any other purpose and must not be provided to any person other than the intended recipient.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with AFT's annual report, market releases and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements, which are available at www.nzx.com and www.asx.com.au.

All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated.

All references to FY2022 appearing in this presentation are to the financial year ending 31 March 2022, unless otherwise indicated. This presentation is not a recommendation, offer or invitation to acquire AFT's securities or other form of financial advice or disclosure document.

While reasonable care has been taken in compiling this presentation, none of AFT nor its subsidiaries, directors, employees, agents or advisers (to the maximum extent permitted by law) gives any warranty or representation (express or implied) of the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in it nor takes any responsibility for it.

The information in this presentation has not been and will not be independently verified or audited. This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of AFT.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, which may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct, and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these statements. Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon (and is not) an indication of future performance

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS WORKING TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH

2

AFT is Expanding Globally From a Strong and Growing Australasian Core

ersonal use only

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS WORKING TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH

3

ersonal use only

FY22 Highlights: Building on a Strong Record of Growth

  • Annual operating revenue up 15.2% to $130.3 million from $113.1 million with all regions posting double digit growth, underpinned by AFT's unique IP.
  • Operating profit $20.4 million up from $10.7 million with stronger second half as anticipated
  • Net profit after tax $19.8 million up from $7.8 million
  • COVID represented a significant headwind in all markets

AFT revenue by region

Revenue by region

AFT operating profit

$90.0

12.3%

$25.0

$80.0

$76.7

10%

$20.4

$20.0

$68.3

$70.0

4%

$60.0

4% 9%

$15.0

$11.4

$10.7

$10.0

$6.1

$50.0

14.9%$35.1

$40.0

27%

$5.0

$30.5

27%

60%

$30.0

32.2%

59%

$-

24.4%

$20.0

$9.9 $13.1

$(5.0)

$10.0

$4.4 $5.5

$(10.0)

$-

$(15.0)

$(10.1)

Asia

ROW

New Zealand

Australia

FY21

FY22

Australia

New Zealand

Asia

International

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020*

FY2021

FY2022

*FY20 normalised to exclude $9.8m gain on de-recognition of equity accounted investment and recognition of net assets acquired at fair value in a step acquisition

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS WORKING TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH

4

ersonal use only

Australia: New Product Launches Drive Growth

  • Australian sales up 12.3% to $76.7 million from $68.3 million - 59% of group operating revenue across 70 products.
  • Double digit growth across all channels despite Covid-19 restrictions.
  • Revenue growth assisted by new launches (including deferred). At least 20 products are planned to launch in FY23.
  • Maxigesic sales grew, eyecare range continues to deliver good growth in the OTC channel.

Australia revenue

AU FY21 channel

AU FY22 channel

$90.0

CAGR 11.7%

$80.0

$70.0

26.5%

27.3%

MIllion

$60.0

$50.0

11.2%

62.3%

11.2%

61.5%

NZ$

$40.0

$30.0

$20.0

$10.0

OTC Prescription Hospital

OTC Prescription Hospital

$-

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

5

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS WORKING TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 21:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
