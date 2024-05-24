AFT'S BUSINESS AND SUPPLY CHAIN RISKS

AFT's business model is to develop and in-license products for sale in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and to out-license our own products to the rest of the world. Our products are now licensed in more than 125 countries.

Our Australasian product portfolio comprises more than 150 proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded, and generic drugs.

Our international business' product portfolio covers a subset of the Australasian portfolio.

In international markets sales are dominated by our Maxigesic® family of patented pain relief medicines.

We have five hubs around the world: New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, and the United Kingdom and as at the date of this statement we employ around 115 people, with around 90% employed in Australasia.

Our supply chains are extensive and sometimes complex with a high proportion of our products are sourced from large pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers based in a variety of regions including Europe, the United States, India, and Asia.

We also have a network of distribution partners and licensees around the world, and we are supported with suppliers of business services including, finance, accounting, information technology, and logistics providers and maintenance and cleaning services.

AFT'S Supply Chain

The risk of Modern Slavery in AFT's supply chain is considered to be lower than in some other industries, because of the highly regulated nature of the pharmaceutical industry.

Nevertheless, AFT recognises the risk of Modern Slavery could potentially exist through our broad network of global suppliers and their supply chain, which AFT does not control or directly influence.

We also recognise the management of these risks presents challenges to the Company, particularly where the outsourcing of manufacturing is to overseas suppliers based in higher-risk jurisdictions.

II. AFT'S Workforce

AFT considers the risks of Modern Slavery within our own workforce is non-existent. This reflects the following characteristics: