AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited is a New Zealand-based multinational pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, markets and distributes a portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic categories, which are distributed across three pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Its product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. The Company develops and in-licenses products for sale by its own dedicated sales teams in Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and out-licenses its products to local licensees and distributors in the rest of the world. A-Scabies, Allersoothe, Allersoothe Elixir, BecloClear, Bites, Calci-Tab, Candacort, Candacort Minipak, Candaderm, Coco-Scalp, Combolieve, Cromo-Fresh, Dry skin, Eczema, Emulsifying Ointment BP, Fenpaed, Fenpaed Double Strength, Ferro-Sachets, HYLO-FORTE and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals