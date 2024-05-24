Results for announcement to the market
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2024
Previous Reporting Period
12 months to 31 March 2023
Currency
NZ$
Amount
Percentage change
(000s)
Revenue from continuing operations
$195,411
Up 25%
Total Revenue
$195,411
Up 25%
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
$15,609
Up 46%
Total net profit/(loss)
$15,609
Up 46%
Interim/Final Dividend
Quoted Equity Securities:
Amount per Quoted Equity Security
$0.01100000
Imputed amount per Quoted Equity Security
No imputation
Record Date
19/06/2023
Dividend Payment Date
04/07/2023
Current period
Prior comparable period
Net tangible assets per Quoted Equity
$0.33
$0.26
Security
A brief explanation of any
Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited
of the figures above
consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 31
necessary to enable the
March 2024. These financial statements and the full year results
figures to be understood
commentary dated 23 May 2024 provide the balance of
information requirements in accordance with NZX Listing Rules
and Appendix 2.
Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of its home
exchange (NZX Main Board).
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make this
Malcolm Tubby
announcement
Contact person for this announcement
Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,
AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Contact phone number
+64 9 488 0232
Contact email address
Malcolm.tubby@aftpharm.com
Date of release through MAP
23 May 2024
Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.
