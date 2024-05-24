Results for announcement to the market

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2024

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 31 March 2023

Currency

NZ$

Amount

Percentage change

(000s)

Revenue from continuing operations

$195,411

Up 25%

Total Revenue

$195,411

Up 25%

Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations

$15,609

Up 46%

Total net profit/(loss)

$15,609

Up 46%

Interim/Final Dividend

Quoted Equity Securities:

Amount per Quoted Equity Security

$0.01100000

Imputed amount per Quoted Equity Security

No imputation

Record Date

19/06/2023

Dividend Payment Date

04/07/2023

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per Quoted Equity

$0.33

$0.26

Security

A brief explanation of any

Accompanying this announcement are the Group's audited

of the figures above

consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended 31

necessary to enable the

March 2024. These financial statements and the full year results

figures to be understood

commentary dated 23 May 2024 provide the balance of

information requirements in accordance with NZX Listing Rules

and Appendix 2.

Pursuant to ASX listing rule 1.15.3 AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited

confirms that it continues to comply with the rules of its home

exchange (NZX Main Board).

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make this

Malcolm Tubby

announcement

Contact person for this announcement

Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer,

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Contact phone number

+64 9 488 0232

Contact email address

Malcolm.tubby@aftpharm.com

Date of release through MAP

23 May 2024

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

