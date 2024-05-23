May 23, 2024 at 04:35 am EDT

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 195.41 million compared to NZD 156.64 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 15.61 million compared to NZD 10.65 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.15 compared to NZD 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.15 compared to NZD 0.1 a year ago.