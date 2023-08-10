AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) independent director Jon Lamb has announced his intention to retire as a director of the company, following the recruitment and appointment of a replacement independent director to the Board.

Chair David Flacks said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to extend my thanks to Jon for his outstanding service during his 11-year tenure. His deep industry knowledge and experience has enabled him to make a significant contribution to the growth and success of AFT, and it has been a privilege to work alongside him."

The Board will now commence a recruitment process for a replacement director, and further details will be announced in due course.

Released for and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals limited by Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer.