PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France is keeping its 2024 borrowing plans steady despite a slightly lower financing requirement than previously expected, the public debt management agency said on Wednesday in a year-end update.

The Agence France Tresor said it expected to issue 285 billion euros ($307 billion) in medium and long-term bonds net of buybacks, unchanged from plans announced in September.

AFT said that the overall financing requirement was now slightly lower than expected in September because buybacks conducted since then had reduced redemptions due next year.

As a result, the issuance of Treasury bills was expected to increase only 3.8 billion euros instead of the 7.7 billion expected in September.

Among new benchmark bonds in the pipeline, AFT said it aimed to issue one 3-year, one 5 or 6-year, and one new 10-year bond via auction.

As for bonds that could be issued by bank syndications, AFT said it would consider a new long-term green bond and a new 30-year benchmark, both depending on market conditions.

In inflation-linked bonds, it said it would consider issuing by syndicate a new 20-year bond tracking euro zone inflation if there is market demand.

