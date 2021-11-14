Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFT   NZAFTE0001S4

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GENERAL: AFT: FDA confirms earlier than expected PDUFA date for MaxigesicOpens in a new Window

11/14/2021 | 03:10pm EST
15 Nov 2021

FDA confirms earlier than expected PDUFA date for Maxigesic IV®

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) today announces the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed an earlier than expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for Maxigesic IV, the intravenous form of its patented pain relief medicine.

The PDUFA date - the date at which the FDA must respond to the application - will be 30 June 2022, ahead of the August to September 2022 that AFT had expected.

AFT Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "The earlier than envisaged PDUFA date offers the potential for an earlier registration and launch of Maxigesic IV in the US with our partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

"The launch itself is associated with a significant milestone payment so as long as we can achieve the PDUFA date this represents a useful time saving on our timeline for the commercialisation of Maxigesic IV in the US."

For and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited by Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information:

Dr Hartley Atkinson

Richard Inder

Managing Director

The Project

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +64 21 645 643

Tel: +64 9488 0232

Released for and on behalf of AFT Pharmaceuticals by Malcolm Tubby, Chief Financial Officer

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products across a wide range of therapeutic categories which are distributed across all major pharmaceutical distribution channels: over-the-counter (OTC), prescription and hospital. Our product portfolio comprises both proprietary and in-licensed products, and includes patented, branded and generic drugs. Our business model is to develop and in-license products

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

for sale by our own dedicated sales teams in our home markets of Australia and New Zealand and in certain Southeast Asian markets, and to out-license our products to local licensees and distributors to the rest of the world. For more information: aftpharm.com

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Level 1, 129 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Auckland0622, New Zealand

Incorporated in New Zealand ARBN: ARBN 609 017 969

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 20:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
