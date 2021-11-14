GENERAL: AFT: FDA confirms earlier than expected PDUFA date for MaxigesicOpens in a new Window

15 Nov 2021

FDA confirms earlier than expected PDUFA date for Maxigesic IV®

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX.AFT, ASX.AFP) today announces the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed an earlier than expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for Maxigesic IV, the intravenous form of its patented pain relief medicine.

The PDUFA date - the date at which the FDA must respond to the application - will be 30 June 2022, ahead of the August to September 2022 that AFT had expected.

AFT Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson said: "The earlier than envisaged PDUFA date offers the potential for an earlier registration and launch of Maxigesic IV in the US with our partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

"The launch itself is associated with a significant milestone payment so as long as we can achieve the PDUFA date this represents a useful time saving on our timeline for the commercialisation of Maxigesic IV in the US."

