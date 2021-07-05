MEETING: AFT: Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders 2021Opens in a new Window

Resolution 1: Auditor's Remuneration

Deloitte is automatically reappointed auditor of the Company at the Annual Meeting pursuant to the Companies Act 1993. The resolution sought is to authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor pursuant to section 207(S)(a) of the Companies Act 1993.

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr David Flacks as a Director

David was appointed as a director by the shareholders of AFT on 22 June 2015, and was last re-elected in 2018. In accordance with the applicable NZX listing rules, David retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for reelection as a director of AFT at the meeting. The Board unanimously supports David's re-election and considers David to be an independent director.

David Flacks

Chairman and Independent Director

David has a number of governance roles and has been chair of AFT since the IPO in 2015. He is chair of the Suncorp New Zealand group of companies and Harmoney Corp. He is also a director of Todd Corporation and a number of

environmentally focused pro bono organisations.

He is a former chair of the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal and the NZX Regulatory Governance Committee and a former member of the Takeovers Panel. He is also a director of boutique corporate law firm Flacks & Wong.

David was for many years a senior corporate partner at Bell Gully and was general counsel and company secretary of Carter Holt Harvey during the 1990's. He is a law graduate from Cambridge University.

Resolution 3: Election of Ms Anita Baldauf as a Director

Anita was appointed as a director by the Board on 4 November 2020. In accordance with the applicable NZX listing rules, Anita retires and, being eligible, offers herself for election as a director of AFT at the meeting. The Board unanimously supports Anita's election and considers Anita to be an independent director.