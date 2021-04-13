SHINTR: AFT: D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Louise ClaytonOpens in a new Window

Log in
AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(AFT)
SHINTR: AFT: D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Louise Clayton

04/13/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or

disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any): The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFT)

14-Apr-21 n/a

Louise Clayton

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (AFT)

Not applicable

Director International Business

  1. Unlisted options to acquire Fully-Paid Ordinary Shares in AFT (Ordinary Shares)
  2. Ordinary Shares in AFT

Registered holder and beneficial interest

  1. 50,000 unlisted options
  2. Nil Ordinary Shares
  1. 40,000 unlisted options
  2. 10,000 ordinary shares

Louise Clayton

Louise Clayton

1

13-Apr-21

Exercise of 10,000 unlisted options and issue of 10,000

Ordinary Shares pursuant to AFT Share Option Plan

Exercise price of NZ$2.80 per share / $28,000.00

10,000

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

14-Apr-21

Disclaimer

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
