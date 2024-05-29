Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Aftermath Silver (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 250 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year’s event is being held on June 3-4.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province. Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

For additional information, please contact:

Aftermath Silver

Ralph W Rushton

+1-604-484-7855

ralphr@aftermathsilver.com

https://aftermathsilver.com/