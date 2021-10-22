Afterpay : Australia's central bank tells 'buy now, pay later' firms to drop surcharge ban

* Move yet to be legislated, Afterpay seen impacted the most
* RBA move could be followed by overseas regulators
* Afterpay says "potential" changes not material
SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank said buy
now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit
merchants from passing on surcharges for their services, robbing
the fast-growing sector of one of its key advantages.
Following a two-year review, the Reserve Bank of Australia
said on Friday it was now engaging with Treasury on "regulatory
approaches" to enforce its decision - a move fiercely opposed by
the industry.
The central bank noted BNPL services tend to be quite
expensive for merchants to accept and it "has now concluded that
there is a public interest case for BNPL providers to remove
their no-surcharge rules."
Australia is home to some of the world's biggest BNPL firms
including Afterpay Ltd, which this year agreed to be
bought by Square Inc https://www.reuters.com/technology/square-buy-australias-afterpay-29-billion-2021-08-01
for $29 billion. Afterpay's shares were slightly lower
in Friday trade while shares of rivals Zip Co Ltd and
Sezzle Inc fell 1.8% and 0.7% respectively.
Analysts at Bernstein and UBS said the RBA's new position
was likely to affect Afterpay the most, given its reliance on
high merchant fees to fund its business model. UBS also said
there was a "strong risk" that overseas regulators could impose
similar restrictions on the BNPL industry.
Matthew Wilson, an analyst at Evans and Partners Ltd, said
the changes would be a "minor issue" for Afterpay because its
platform was already entrenched in Australia and valued among
merchants.
Afterpay said such changes were not expected to have a
material impact, but that any reform should be subject to
"policy processes" of government and parliament.
The RBA's move is a step in leveling the playing field with
banks and credit card providers, who cannot ban merchants from
passing on their fees to customers.
However, the BNPL sector is still not bound by Australia's
credit or responsible lending laws, primarily because it does
not charge interest.
A 2019 survey conducted by the RBA found about half of BNPL
users would switch to an alternative payment method if faced
with a hypothetical surcharge on BNPL payments.
Zip Co said it recognized "the RBA's new position on
surcharging and will engage with Treasury on what this may
entail."
The RBA also said it would force eight banks and debit card
issuers with about A$4 billion in annual debit transactions to
give merchants a multiple network option that would allow
payments to be processed more cheaply.
A multiple network option allows businesses to choose
cheaper domestic systems instead of the prevalent but more
expensive Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc networks.
Other changes include requiring offshore firms to publish
interchange fees on transactions on foreign-issued cards on
their websites "which will be a low-cost way of shining a light
on these relatively high fees," its 108-page report https://www.rba.gov.au/payments-and-infrastructure/review-of-retail-payments-regulation/conclusions-paper-202110/pdf/review-of-retail-payments-regulation-conclusions-paper-202110.pdf
said.
