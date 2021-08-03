Afterpay : Bonds take a breather, Tencent tumbles

Rising bank shares helped Europe's main markets make a steady start but the real action was elsewhere.

A Chinese state media outlet branding online games "spiritual opium" was enough to send Tencent tumbling as much as 10% in Asia, hot on the heels of its worst month in nearly a decade.

The panic also engulfed gaming rivals NetEase, XD and GMGE and meant a closely-watched China tech index slumped 2.3% in its worst day since mid-June.

"China is exerting control over its tech sector and this has already driven a very sharp de-rating," Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer said.

He said that there would be no reversal in Beijing although the more than 40% slump in many of the biggest Chinese tech firms since February meant valuations versus record high U.S. tech giants meant they might be now worth a "revisit".

Graphic: BATtered

The other big moves were the Australian dollar which jumped half a percent after its central bank stood its ground on tapering its bond buying programme from next month despite ongoing coronavirus lockdowns.

The U.S. dollar meanwhile lurked just off one-month lows after disappointing economic data on Monday. It had also pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield as low as 1.151%, its lowest since July 20.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell to its lowest since early February at -0.486%. It was last up less than a basis point at -0.47%.

Its 30-year yield, which turned negative and sent the whole German yield curve into negative territory on Monday, was hovering around 0%.

"There is some definite downside bias in the dollar now," said Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at fund manager Lombard Odier in Switzerland. "You are starting to a see a rotation of growth away from the U.S."

In commodity markets, oil steadied having slumped 3% on Monday on a combination of U.S. and Chinese economic worries and whether the sharp rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases around the world would be severe enough to hurt global growth.

Brent crude was up 33 cents in London at $73.28 per barrel. U.S. crude inched up to $71.56 a barrel while gold and industrial metal copper were both slightly lower at $1,810.45 per ounce and 9,594.50 a tonne respectively.

(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Marc Jones