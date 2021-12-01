Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
106.5 AUD   -2.16%
05:43pAfterpay Delays Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Square -- Update
DJ
05:37pAustralia's Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal
RE
05:26pAfterpay Delays Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Square
DJ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afterpay Delays Shareholder Vote on Acquisition by Square -- Update

12/01/2021 | 05:43pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Australian buy-now-pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. has delayed a shareholder vote on its takeover by Square Inc. while the U.S. payments firm waits on regulatory approval from Spain.

Afterpay said the vote originally scheduled for December 6 could now be rescheduled for early 2022. Square expects Bank of Spain approval by mid-January but the deadline for its application is February 21, Afterpay said.

Afterpay said both companies remained confident of approval and still expected the deal to complete in the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year.

Square's all-stock offer to acquire Afterpay was worth about US$29 billion when the deal was announced in August. Shares in Square have lost almost 30% of their value since late August and are down by more than 20% on their price prior to the announcement.

Afterpay said Bank of Spain approval was the only regulatory condition yet to be met for the transaction to proceed. Overseas investment regulators in Australia, New Zealand and Spain have given their go-ahead, while Australia's competition watchdog has said it does not plan a public review.

Square wants to use Afterpay, which generates the bulk of its revenue from merchants but widely engages with consumers to drive business, to tie its Cash App and seller ecosystems more closely together.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -2.16% 106.5 End-of-day quote.-9.75%
SQUARE, INC. -6.64% 194.5 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 475 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2022 -30,8 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net Debt 2022 591 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2 528x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 913 M 22 079 M 21 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-9.75%22 418
SQUARE, INC.-4.28%96 098
FISERV, INC.-15.23%63 726
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-44.74%34 540
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.08%16 819
NEXI S.P.A-17.04%15 887