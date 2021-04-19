Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Afterpay Explores U.S. Listing as North America Dominates 3Q Results -- Update

04/19/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details)

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Afterpay Ltd. is exploring a U.S. stock market listing after the buy-now-pay-later provider's North American operations became the largest contributor to underlying sales in its most recent fiscal quarter.

The company on Tuesday said it would remain headquartered in Australia, but believes a U.S. listing would accommodate growing global investor interest. It said it hadn't set a timeline for a decision, which would be subject to market conditions and customary listing prerequisites.

Afterpay's underlying sales -- the value of transactions made on its platform -- surged to 5.2 billion Australian dollars ($4.0 billion) for the three months through March, compared with A$2.6 billion a year earlier. North America contributed A$2.6 billion, compared with A$2.1 billion from its longer-established Australia and New Zealand operations.

North America was already Afterpay's largest market in terms of customer numbers and user growth in the region continued to set the pace in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total customers across the group rose by 75% on-year to 14.6 million at March 31. Customer numbers in the U.S. and Canada grew by 112% to 9.3 million, but by just 9% to 3.5 million in the smaller and more mature Australia and New Zealand markets.

North America still lags in terms of merchant numbers, with 23,200 compared to 57,700 in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2014, Afterpay launched in the U.S. in 2018. Up against the likes of Affirm Holdings Inc., Klarna Holding AB, and local rival Zip Co., Afterpay expanded its investor base through a series of capital raisings to fund growth, most recently raising A$1.5 billion in March via a convertible notes offering jointly led by Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Afterpay said 3Q in-store volumes in Australia and New Zealand -- where pandemic restrictions have eased -- recovered to about 24% of the region's underlying sales, in line with pre-Covid levels. It said it expects this to increase further.

U.K. underlying sales rose 246% on-year to A$500 million despite the country's lockdown, while Afterpay said its partnership with Squarespace had also been well received. It expects its bank account product to launch in 1H of fiscal 2022.

Afterpay shares last traded at A$126.20, up 7.0% for 2021.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-21 1936ET

All news about AFTERPAY LIMITED
05:36pAfterpay Explores U.S. Listing as North America Dominates 3Q Results -- Updat..
DJ
05:08pAfterpay Explores U.S. Listing as North America Dominates 3Q Results
DJ
03:22aAustralia shares end flat as oil prices weigh on energy stocks
RE
04/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/13ZIP  : Is Zip Co Primed To Zap Lower?
AQ
04/13Australia shares end flat ahead of U.S. inflation data as mining, energy stoc..
RE
04/12Australia's Zip reports record Q3 revenue growth, eyes expansion in Canada an..
RE
04/09Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag
RE
04/08AFTERPAY  : Raises Ownership in Afterpay US to 91%
MT
04/08Australia shares snap 5-day rally as vaccine rollout suffers setback
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2021 -69,4 M -53,8 M -53,8 M
Net cash 2021 732 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2021 -576x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 514 M 28 347 M 28 313 M
EV / Sales 2021 37,7x
EV / Sales 2022 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 135,67 AUD
Last Close Price 126,20 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED6.95%28 499
SQUARE, INC.17.67%116 427
FISERV, INC.9.86%83 386
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.10%64 271
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.83%24 313
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-18.58%15 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ