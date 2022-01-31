|
Afterpay : Final Director's Interest Notice x6
Name of entity Afterpay Limited
ABN 30 618 280 649
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Elana Rubin
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
6 August 2020
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
1 February 2022
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
|
Nil
|
to the relevant interest
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not applicable
|
interest relates
|
|
|
Name of entity Afterpay Limited
ABN 30 618 280 649
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Nicholas Molnar
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21 January 2022
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
1 February 2022
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
|
Nil
|
to the relevant interest
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not applicable
|
interest relates
|
|
|
Name of entity Afterpay Limited
ABN 30 618 280 649
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Sharon Rothstein
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
5 March 2021
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
1 February 2022
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
-
Appendix 3Z Page 1
