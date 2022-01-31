Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Afterpay : Final Director's Interest Notice x6

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Afterpay Limited

ABN 30 618 280 649

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Elana Rubin

Date of last notice

6 August 2020

Date that director ceased to be director

1 February 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Nil

to the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Afterpay Limited

ABN 30 618 280 649

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Nicholas Molnar

Date of last notice

21 January 2022

Date that director ceased to be director

1 February 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Nil

to the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

For personal use only

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Afterpay Limited

ABN 30 618 280 649

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Sharon Rothstein

Date of last notice

5 March 2021

Date that director ceased to be director

1 February 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afterpay Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFTERPAY LIMITED
05:52pBlock Completes Afterpay Acquisition; Square Offers US, Australia Merchants Buy Now Pay..
MT
05:41pAFTERPAY : Final Director's Interest Notice x6
PU
01/25AFTERPAY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/25AFTERPAY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
01/24Buy now, pay later firms Zip, Sezzle confirm merger talks
RE
01/24AFTERPAY : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
01/21Shoppers rack up £3.3bn BNPL debt in festive spending spree
AQ
01/20AMP-Nadine Lennie joins PrivateMarketsCo as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
01/20AFTERPAY LIMITED(ASX : APT) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
01/20AFTERPAY LIMITED(ASX : APT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFTERPAY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 468 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net income 2022 -66,9 M -47,3 M -47,3 M
Net Debt 2022 692 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2022 -339x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 966 M 14 065 M 14 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float -
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 66,47 AUD
Average target price 114,76 AUD
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lynne Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-19.93%13 964
FISERV, INC.1.06%69 252
BLOCK, INC.-31.66%51 320
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.8.99%42 748
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.34%18 782
NEXI S.P.A-9.11%18 590