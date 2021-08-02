Afterpay : Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 bln SPAC merger

Aug 2 (Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public
through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of
Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5
billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing
sector.
The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy
now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion,
underscoring the popularity of the business model that has
boomed in the past year as homebound consumers used it to borrow
and spend online during the pandemic.
FinAccel's deal with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), gives
the fintech firm gross proceeds of $430 million, including a
private investment of $120 million led by Marshall Wace, Corbin
Capital, SV Investment, Palantir Technologies, Maso
Capital, and sponsor Victory Park Capital.
Kredivo, the largest buy now, pay later platform in
Indonesia, provides customers instant credit financing for
e-commerce and offline purchases, as well as personal loans,
based on AI-enabled real-time decisioning.
The company has nearly 4 million approved customers and a
presence across eight of the top 10 e-commerce merchants in
Indonesia, with plans to expand into regional markets such as
Vietnam and Thailand in the near future.
FinAccel's investors over the years include Square Peg,
Mirae Asset, NAVER, Jungle Ventures, GMO Internet, and Telkom
Indonesia.
SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an
initial public offering to take a private company public through
a merger at a later date.
Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte is serving as financial
adviser to Kredivo.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)